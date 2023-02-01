The boring HomePod 2 was supposed to be a killer soundbar





It’s no exaggeration to say that the announcement of the second-generation HomePod was a surprise. There have been rumors that a new model is in the works, but the timing was completely unexpected and he arrived Wednesday morning in mid-January following the launch of the M2 Mac mini and MacBook Pro.

But even stranger than the timing is the HomePod itself. The HomePod site gives little indication that it’s a new model, and Apple apparently put a lot of effort into designing the new HomePod to look and sound just like the old HomePod. As expected, early reviewers said the new HomePod “stays true to the original” and has a “nice, deep” sound that delivers “expressiveness and punch,” especially when paired with a second unit. I’m here.

That last point is important. Music is certainly a major selling point for the second-gen model, but Apple positions his HomePod as part of a “cinematic home theater experience.” In fact, early accounts say the HomePod pair “does a good job of adding height in terms of positioning the sound to match the on-screen action,” adding that “great clarity, great bass, and great dimensionality. audio.”

Sound quality wasn’t the HomePod’s problem.

foundry

Of course, sound quality wasn’t the HomePod’s problem. Like the iPod and AirPods, music is one of the HomePod’s primary responsibilities, and it did it very well. Although some audiophiles criticized it for being too bass-heavy, the HomePod was widely regarded as he one of the best standalone smart speakers for its price. It was limited to Apple Music (or AirPlay from Apple devices) and couldn’t function as a Bluetooth speaker, but it certainly sounded good! We all know how it ended .Apple discontinued the HomePod in March 2021 following an uncharacteristic price cut, likely due to stagnating sales.

If the first speakers didn’t survive as expensive and limited music speakers, why didn’t Apple rethink the new HomePod as a soundbar? With a radical redesign, HomePod will instantly become a player in your home theater space. With Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K, Apple delivers a true one-two punch unmatched by any other speaker manufacturer or streaming service.

Arc de Triomphe

All parts are included. As a stereo pair, HomePod has two 4-inch high-excursion woofers and 10 horn-loaded tweeters with individual neodymium amp magnets, 11 Class-D amps from Sonos Arc, three angled silk-dome tweeters, Enough to match 8 2 tweeters. -1 inch x 3 inch oval woofer. In fact, Apple already wants to buy his two HomePod speakers with Apple TV 4K to “enjoy Dolby Atmos audio for a complete cinematic home theater experience.” What if that included using a pair of rear speakers and his HomePod mini for full surround sound?

All you really need is a longer, flatter design and a pair of HDMI ports. The HomePod soundbar can continue to be a music player, home hub, and always-on Siri speaker, but with a new focus on home theater. Maybe a dialog mode that enhances conversational speech or a movie mode that leans into action and explosions.

Two HomePods are better than one, so why didn’t Apple build a multi-channel soundbar instead?

Foundry

Apple already recommends buying two HomePods at $299 each. So even if the HomePod soundbar is $799 and two HomePod minis cost an extra $199, it’s still cheaper than a Sonos Arc system with two rear One speakers. The design is also much more suitable for home theater use than his two fairly tall speakers, which can block certain views of your TV.

I don’t know about original HomePod sales or new HomePod pre-orders, but I doubt anyone with an original HomePod is rushing to buy a second-generation model. Aside from the temperature sensor and the ability to notify you when an alarm goes off, the press release announcing the speaker could have been the same — nowhere on the site does Apple mention the original HomePod as a point of comparison. Hmm.

Instead of a sequel that really builds on the original, Apple’s second attempt at making high-end, high-fidelity speakers for the home feels like a rerun. I’m afraid I’ll end up with

