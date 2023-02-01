This sunrise alarm clock turned me into a morning person





This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry eat, drink and buy. Here Elise Inamine writes about the best sunrise alarm clocks.

i tried it all. I kept my phone away from my loft bed and was forced to go down a very steep, non-corded flight of stairs. I regularly read and re-read all the late charges incurred for sleep in my morning circuit training class. No shame or loss of money. His two biggest weaknesses for me were for letting me refrain from hitting the snooze button or actually getting out of bed when my alarm went off. That was until my very patient husband bought me her JALL Store Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock.

alarm light sunrise alarm clock

Marketed for children and deep sleepers, the opaque globe is a night/bedside/reading light combination with 20 brightness levels and 7 color options, FM radio and a range of soothing alarms. It’s an alarm clock with both sounds. Together these features have revolutionized the way I wake up. Every morning, 20 minutes before your alarm goes off, your orb will begin simulating a sunrise. Start with a deep red and gradually increase the brightness setting until you reach a bright white light. At the end of that cycle, the sounds of nature (ocean waves, chirping, chimes; I chose gently flowing water as my alarm setting) fill my little loft, telling me it’s time to wake up. . And I actually do.

The intensity of the light alone is like light therapy, especially for a New York Californian with seasonal affective disorder. Now I wake up early, stretch before class, and make coffee. It’s because you feel rested instead of being lulled out of a deep sleep by the usual ringing phone alarm and craving just 10 more minutes of snooze time. I’m having the best sleep thanks to the natural awakening triggered by the sunrise alarm clock (a triumph of circadian rhythms). For that alone, this digital clock and light alarm is worth it. But you have to blame it on your post-workout straightening routine.

Rise and Shine:

This article was originally published in 2019 and updated in 2023.

