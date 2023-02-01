Anker Finally Reveals Eufy Security Cameras





Play live video with third-party media players

Currently, there are two main ways to view the live stream of eufy security cameras. One is through theeufySecurity app and the other is through the secure web portal ateufy.com.

Previously, after logging into the secure web portal ateufy.com, registered users would enter debug mode and use the web browser’s DevTool to find the live stream and play the link or share it with others. I was able to play outside the secure system. However, it was the user’s choice to share that link or not, and they had to log in to the eufyWeb portal first to get this link.

Now, based on industry feedback and due diligence, the eufySecurity web portal prevents users from entering debug mode and hardens and obfuscates the code. Additionally, the video stream content is encrypted, making these video streams unplayable on third-party media players such as VLC.

However, please note that only 0.1% of today’s daily users are using the secure web portal feature ateufy.com. Most users use his eufySecurity app to view the live stream. In any case, the previous design of the web portal had some issues that have since been resolved.

Regarding the PR guy who answered your question about using VLC, they mixed up the question. However, I thought you were asking if someone other than a registered user could find the link themselves and view it in a third-party media player such as VLC. The dynamic naming convention for video links was also covered in media reports so you can see how this confused them. The real answer is stated above.

End-to-end encryption of video

Currently, all videos (live and recorded) shared between a user’s device and the eufySecurity web portal or theeufySecurity app utilize end-to-end encryption implemented using AES and RSA algorithms. increase.

Additionally, when a user uses the eufySecurity app to access videos from their device, the connection between the eufySecurity app and the user’s device is end-to-end encrypted through a secure P2P service.

Homebase3 and eufyCam3/3C devices released in October 2022 use WebRTC for end-to-end encrypted communication when using the web portal to access live streams in a browser. And now we are deploying WebRTC to ALLeufySecurity devices.

Also, if the user chooses to use eufySecuritys’ optional cloud storage add-on, this operation is end-to-end encrypted. In addition, cloud server maintenance complies with the requirements of ISO27701 and ISO27001 standards. We are also audited annually by an external third-party regulatory agency.

consumer privacy

eufySecurity cannot access your video recordings when using local storage. All video data is encrypted and stored on the device itself and can only be accessed or shared by you. Additionally, eufySecurity does not have access to the user’s biometric details such as fingerprints or facial recognition data created by the user’s local device. All these processes are also run and stored locally.

User images added to the cloud

We used to have one device, the Video Doorbell Dual, that sent and stored user images in a secure cloud. There’s a lot of speculation and misinformation about this, so let me explain how this seemingly contradictory process came about.

First, the purpose of sending the user’s image from eufyApp to the device is to give the local facial recognition software a baseline to run its algorithms on. All facial recognition processes have always run locally on the user’s device. For our Video Doorbell Dual, a copy of the setup image was stored in a secure cloud using end-to-end encryption. The reason for this is that if the user decides to replace the Video Doorbell Dual or add an additional Video Doorbell Dual to the eufySecurity system, the system will download the image from the cloud during setup instead of letting the user get a new image. Because it takes an existing image. .

Again, this process was not in line with our local mission and has been removed. Today, like all other devices in the eufySecurity lineup, our Video Doorbell Dual relies on local-only storage of user images and video data. Not the cloud.

Note that images sent to the cloud do not contain user or facial recognition data.

