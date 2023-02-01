Download Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access for free





Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access PC Game 2022 Overview

Cut trees, plant and grow crops, hunt wildlife, mine ore and fish from the surrounding seas and fjords. From victors to vikings, manage your resources carefully to ensure you can survive the winter, and expand your settlement season by season, each villager is a character in itself. With more than 20 characteristics, your villagers may be powerful strong men and women or silver-tongued businessmen. Pay attention to skills and abilities when assigning people a task. Not all Vikings are the same, nor are they equally good at all jobs! More Vikings will be required to join your settlement as it grows. You can choose to welcome them in or turn them away. Over time, the Vikings will start new families and bring forth new generations, expanding their offspring and strengthening your village. This land will bring many challenges to your settlement, from earthquakes to lightning shooting from the sky above. Band together and endure these disasters as best you can, seasons bring with them their own challenges, as do events and disasters. Be prepared for storms and blizzards, or just for the long, deadly cold of winter. Prepare stores of firewood and food to keep the Vikings warm and fed! Your neighbors are an excellent source of goods and gold. Once you build the Trade Dock, you will be visited by ships with many goods. You can also send your own trade quests, as long as you have enough villagers for the ship’s crew – and enough beer to fuel the crew! But any good jarl knows that strength is the best path to glory. Raid foreign villages to loot their gold and silver and earn fame points. Train and strengthen your Vikings to ensure your victory. No networks are allowed! You can build anywhere you like, design your village as you see fit, and increase the happiness of the Vikings. Build monuments for Odin or Freya and customize the look of your Viking ships. You’ll even be able to tweak the look of homes using the building editor, in one of the early access updates! Unlock new buildings and rewards by spending Fame Points in the Tree of Life. Discover brewing and build a pub to relax in. Invest in raising goats to gather wool and weave cloth for better clothing. When you create better quality life and resources, your Vikings will be healthier and happier and your settlement will thrive!

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/Repacker collection: Early access Game file name: Land_of_the_Vikings_The_Defense_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 7.5 GBMD5SUM: 99e88a730f25e2914e969270

System Requirements Land of Vikings and Defense Early Access

Before you start Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 Processor: 3 GHz dual-core processor Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 960 series or equivalent DirectX: v11 Storage: 10 GB free space Available Recommended: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 Processor: 3.2 GHz quad-core processor Memory: 8 GB Graphics RAM: GTX 1060 series or equivalent DirectX: v11 Storage: 10 GB available space

Download Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access for free

Click on the below button to start Land of the Vikings The Defense Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

