



TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game and an indie game.

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg PC Game 2022 Overview

Trader Life Simulator 2 is a game in which you can open your own supermarket starting from your empty store and moving to a larger space. Start selling only groceries and upgrade your store to start selling vegetables, fruits, meat, baked goods, fashion, toys, household items, electronics and game products. Customize your shop with +130 equipment/furniture, buy and manage your vehicles, transport goods and upgrade your business. * Start your business

* Fill your shelves

* Customize your store

* acquire

* Scenery

* Upgrade your store

* Explore the city

Full feature list * New inventory system to make the player able to carry 5 different items * New quest system and interactive NPC * New in-game tablet with many apps to help manage and upgrade the shop * New vehicles * New product types sold in the shop * Shop New games for products and resale in your store * More upgrades for your store and business * Over 250 new different products that can be sold in the player store * Over 130 new furniture / equipment to customize your store / home * Customizable store sign and store name * E-shops, shoes and gadgets A home from which the player can buy products and resell them in his shop. * Meat factory, farm and bakery from which the player can buy products and resell them his store. * Three different furniture stores that sell different furniture/equipment in both new and used conditions * A decoration store that sells outdoor decorations * A game store that sells 33 different toys that you can resell in your store * Survive aspects related to hunger, filth…etc, the player can also consume Products in his shop * Health System: The player will get sick if he doesn’t eat, take a shower…etc. * Customize your home * Expand your shop * Day/night cycle. * Billing system. * Dynamic pricing system: product prices change daily * Economic system, banks, loans, ATMs, credit cards and more * Worker in your store * Worker training * Delivery system * Shop vehicles to buy new cars to drive and transport your goods. * Vehicles need gasoline and oil, there is also a car mechanic in the city * More shops in the city that you can interact and buy from. * You can buy from the shops: vehicles, food, drink, oil and more than 350 different items.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v6.0 Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group / Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: TRADER_LIFE_SIMULATOR_2_v6_0_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 14 GBMD5SUM: d7424cd808f01ed4b8496ea2

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg System Requirements

Before you start TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K / AMD FX-8310 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon RX 470 * DirectX: version 10 * Storage: 14 GB available space * Sound card: Any

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or higher * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 or higher * DirectX: v10 * Storage : 14 GB available space * Sound Card: Any

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 v6.0 GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

