Postal 4 No Regets Karting With Scissors Free Download FLT

The postman is back! Several years have passed since the events that destroyed the once proud city called Paradise. The only two people to walk away from the disaster unscathed, the hapless everyman known as the POSTAL Dude and his loyal companion Champ, drive aimlessly across the scorching deserts of Arizona in search of a new place to call home. After a serendipitous gas station break stops with their car, trailer, and the rest of their mundane possessions stolen, it seems all the dude left with in his name are his dog pack and his bathrobe, neither of which smells great. However, on the horizon, the duo glimpses an unfamiliar and wonderful city beckoning to them. What untold prospects lie within? fame? luck? Maybe a bidet or two? Edensin is waiting for you.Post 4: No Regerts is a cynical and outrageous first-person action game, the long-awaited true sequel to what was fondly called “The Worst Game Ever (TM)”, POSTAL 2! (No third game is known to exist.)

Key Features

* Approach your missions in a non-linear fashion within a complete free roaming, open world, sandbox game! Look for optional side missions for additional rewards! Or ignore it all and just cause pandemonium at your own leisure in Edensin Town! * Pick-Yer-Dude! Choose John St. John, industry veteran and legendary voice of Duke Nukem, as the voice of the POSTAL Dude! Or go with returning fan favorites Rick Hunter (P1 & P2), Corey Cruise (PIII) and Zack Ward (the movie) as alternate audio choices, giving you more POSTAL Dude than ever at your fingertips! * Enjoy complete freedom in your choice of peaceful versus aggressive gameplay! Lots of new tools to support your (mostly) peaceful encounters, but violence is always an option, too! * Add that POSTAL twist to your weapons with powerful energy boosts like the classic Cat Silencer, slow-motion-inducing Catnip, and dual-action Energy Drink! Supercharge your strong fists, feet, and urethra with a dose of testicle-shrinking Vitamin X! * Discover unique weapon combos and abilities! Combine cats with a grenade or rocket launcher for a mobile explosive pussy! Mix a little catnip with your shotgun to curve each bullet to its exact mark! Frustrated or feeling let down? Use the Rattler to blast your way to new heights! * Experience a range of interactivity as you feed Doggie Treats to assembling armies of dogs to do your dirty work, stock up (for a price!) in automated vending machines, and, for the first time ever in the franchise, use flush-powered toilets!

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Postal 4 contains blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, mature humor, and drug and alcohol abuse.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group / Re packer: FLTGame File name: POSTAL_4_No_Regerts_Karting_With_Scissors_FLT.zip Game download size: 22 GBMD5SUM: dab0591acfe1f19f477

System Requirements For POSTAL 4 No Regerts Karting With Scissors FLT

Before you start POSTAL 4 No Regerts Karting With Scissors FLT Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 8 and 10 * Processor: 2.5 GHz quad-core processor * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX11 compatible graphics card with 2 GB dedicated VRAM * DirectX: v11 * Network: Broadband internet connection * Storage: 25 GB available space * Additional notes: 30 FPS frame lock recommended for this spec.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 8 and 10 * Processor: Quad-core 4.0 GHz processor * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX11-compatible graphics card with 4 GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 25 GB available space * Additional Notes: An SSD hard disk drive is recommended. The above specifications are for the current version and will be lowered as we improve

Postal 4 No Regets Karting With Scissors Free Download FLT

Click on below button to start POSTAL 4 No Regerts Karting With Scissors FLT. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

