Gmail creator Paul Buchheit predicts AI bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within two years.





AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT could obsolete popular search engines within two years, according to Gmail creator Paul Buchheit.

Buchheit explained in a Twitter thread that he predicts that the future of web search could be completely turned upside down by 2025.

The computer engineer and entrepreneur revealed that while it may not be ChatGPT itself that will take over, the AI ​​as a whole is certainly set to eradicate the Google model. That is, unless such companies adapt.

It may only be a year or two before Google is completely screwed up. AI eliminates the search engine results page where they make the most money.

Even if we catch up with AI, we can’t fully deploy AI without destroying the most valuable parts of our business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj

Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

Buchheit added his predictions about how he thought such developments would go. 1st: Her URL/search bar in the browser is replaced by an AI that auto-completes the thoughts/questions entered by the AI ​​and also provides the best answers (e.g. links to websites and products).

He added that the old search engine backend is used by AI to collect relevant information and links and summarize them for the user. It’s like asking a professional human researcher to do the work for you, except that the AI ​​can instantly do what would take a human in minutes.

Buchheit compared this to a decline in the use of the Yellow Pages. The Yellow Pages were once a directory of business and contact details, but have been superseded by Google.

change is already happening

A former Google developer pointed out that the ubiquitous search engine has been greatly shaken by the success of chatbots. Especially since the search page is where his websites like Google generate most of the revenue, there are currently over 20 different AI projects underway.

In December, it was reported that Google issued Code Red, and since then Google has already launched an AI tool that turns hum into actual music.

Oops, this is bigger than ChatGPT for me. Google has pretty much solved music generation, he says, Id.

Google isn’t the only tech giant thinking about this. OpenAI also signed a deal with Microsoft to bring ChatGPT into his Bing search engine.

It looks like Buchheits’ predictions are already starting to come true.

