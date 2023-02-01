Researchers remove Lexmark RCE zero-days rather than sell peanut vulnerabilities





Charlie Osborne Feb 1, 2023 12:18 UTC Updated: Feb 1, 2023 13:26 UTC

Printer Exploit Chain Weaponized, May Fully Compromise Over 100 Models

A security researcher dropped a zero-day remote code execution (RCE) chain of vulnerabilities affecting Lexmark printers after claiming the disclosure rewards offered were ludicrous.

Independent researcher Peter Geissler (@bl4sty) said that publishing this bug (which was a zero-day flaw when it was released, but is now patched) is more important than reports being sold for peanuts. said preferred.

In a tweet dated January 10th, Geissler published a link to a GitHub repository containing information about the vulnerability chain.

The exploit was tested against firmware version CXLBL.081.225 and was not successfully attacked during the demo while participating in Pwn2Own Toronto 2022 run by the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI).

A seemingly harmless feature

However, according to the researcher’s article, some isolated or seemingly innocuous features can be abused to eventually compromise the device completely.

These features include file upload and file copy primitives, along with daemons related to SOAP web services that can be exploited to create HTTP callbacks to endpoints of the attacker’s choosing, which The result is Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF).

Don’t Miss the Deserialized Roundup: Catastrophic Cyber ​​Event, T-Mobile and LastPass Trouble

Geissler explained that it is possible to send a callback to any host, including the printer itself, because the software does not perform a sanity check on the callback destination when the callback is being made. .

Additionally, a process called /auto-fwdebugd can be exploited due to a failure to sanitize input from a first-in-first-out system, resulting in a command injection bug.

By chaining the above, we were able to realize the RCE.

available patch

In a security advisory released on January 23rd, Lexmark tracked as CVE-2023-23560 (CVSSv3 9.0) and released under a single CVE assignment, affecting over 100 models. Giving said it’s currently patched.

The company says it has no evidence of malicious use in the wild. When asked for comment, Lexmark said: We have provided a patch to the customer.

If you identify a vulnerability that may affect Lexmark products, we encourage you to report it to Lexmark Security Advisories. This vulnerability management approach is one of the reasons Lexmark is consistently named a leader in print security by industry analysts.

According to Geissler, the exploit chain didn’t work fully during the contest, but that could be because the test printers ZDI offered to buy security flaws had had different configurations. I have. However, the amount was ridiculous and Geissler soon forgot about the offer.

Read more news about the latest web security vulnerabilities

Geissler told The Daily Swig that the amount ZDI provided was a small fraction of the original reward, and that someone else had successfully targeted the printer with a different bug chain during the contest. Did.

When asked about his motives beyond securing payment to publish the findings, Geissler commented: [the] vendor, as far as I know [as far as I know] That’s the only real (reasonable) limit to disclosure.

Disclosure

According to researchers, Lexmark was not notified prior to the zero-day release for two reasons.

First, Geissler wanted to highlight that the Pwn2Own contest was defeated in several ways. For example, low rewards are offered for potentially high impact, such as an exploit chain that could compromise over 100 printer models.

Additionally, he said the official disclosure process is often long and arduous.

In my experience, vendors’ patching efforts are greatly accelerated by out-of-the-box release of turnkey solutions in the public domain, Geissler said.

Lexmark may in the future reconsider partnering with similar contests and may choose to launch its own vulnerability bounty/rewards program.

you might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/researcher-drops-lexmark-rce-zero-day-rather-than-sell-vuln-for-peanuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos