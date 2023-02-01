Netflix Offers Premium Members More Download Devices And Spatial Audio For Over 700 Titles TechCrunch





Netflix today announced that premium members can now download content on more devices and use spatial audio on over 700 titles. Both upgraded features are available at no extra charge.

Premium subscribers can download Netflix titles and watch them offline on 6 devices at once. Previously, this plan only allowed downloads on four supported devices at once. For large families planning to travel this year, this upgraded feature will probably come in very handy.

As people are more connected than ever through multiple devices, members want the option to download Netflix series and movies to watch offline on more devices, study finds. . Netflix wrote in an official blog post:

You can have up to 100 active downloads per device, regardless of which plan you have. This means that Premium subscribers can have a total of 600 active downloads across all devices. Please note that not all titles are available for download. Also, some downloaded titles will disappear after a certain period of time.

As announced in July, Netflix launched spatial audio on all devices for members on all plans, including Basic and Standard. However, users of Netflix’s cheaper plans only get access to a limited number of titles.

Netflix Premium members now get movie-quality sound on over 700 of Netflix’s most-watched titles, including Stranger Things, Wednesdays, and Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery. Netflix will continue to add spatial audio to new titles as they are released, the company added.

Note that no special equipment is required to use spatial audio. To see which movies and series support this feature, users can type spatial audio into the Netflix search bar. The company also added new spatial audio badges to movie and show title cards to make them easier for users to find.

Other streaming services that support spatial audio include HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu.

As Netflix tries new revenue streams like its upcoming password sharing feature, the company seems to have launched these two upgrades to convince more users to switch to the most expensive subscription option. Netflix made him $7.85 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, but revenue growth continues to slow. The company made $7.93 billion in revenue last quarter.

The Premium plan is $19.99 per month, $4.50 more than the Standard plan and $10 more than the Basic plan. More expensive plans offer 4K HDR video resolution, Dolby Atmos, and the ability to watch on four supported devices simultaneously.

Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan costs only $6.99 per month, but adoption has reportedly been slow since it launched in November. According to Kantar, the ad-supported tier makes up 12% of his subscriber base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/01/netflix-gives-premium-members-more-download-devices-and-spatial-audio-on-700-titles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos