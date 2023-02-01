Nvidia’s RTX and DLSS3 Cyberpunk Support Shows Why These Features Are The Future Of Gaming





Nvidia’s next-generation Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3) technology now supports Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most popular and most demanding AAA video games. Will it run Crysis? ”Crysis was a very demanding game at the time, and even the most valuable game setups, including those with multiple high-end GPUs, couldn’t keep up with the future of gaming at the time. As far back as today, the question that has loomed over the past few years has been, “Can we run Cyberpunk 2077?”

From desktop GPUs to laptop GPUs, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs take graphics performance and experience to a whole other level. I believe that Cyberpunk 2077’s support for his DLSS 3 is a testament to his leadership in Nvidia’s games and a return on investment the company has made.

Nvidia announced new products at CES 2023. You can read it here. You can read about GeForce RTX 40-series desktop and laptop GPUs, as well as over 50 AAA games that currently support or will support NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 technology. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those 50 and one of the best games showcasing Nvidia’s ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics capabilities.

According to Nvidia, Cyberpunk 2077 will use several ray tracing techniques to render massive futuristic cities with an incredible level of detail, giving gamers a glimpse into the future of PC gaming. The game has a mode called “Psycho Mode” for its ray-traced lighting settings, which Nvidia says will create a visually stunning gaming experience with expansive cityscapes that use subtle shadows to define depth. produce.

Nvidia’s DLSS 3 uses AI to make Cyberpunks Psycho mode playable. Systems with RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080 more than quadruple the frames per second (fps) and triple the fps with the RTX 4090 at maximum settings and 4K resolution (3840×2160) . These are incredible performance numbers for what he calls one of the most demanding AAA games on the market.

Nvidia also says the addition of DLSS 3 will set the stage for Cyberpunk 2077’s ‘Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode’, further enhancing the game’s visuals. Front seat will be his GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card from Nvidia.

Even better, DLSS continues to improve through continuous training on Nvidia’s AI supercomputers. Games that support DLSS 3 are getting better and better, and more AAA games will continue to support his Nvidia’s DLSS 3.

summary

Cyberpunk 2077 is not a tinkering game. It requires compute-intensive hardware and lots of performance to run. Nvidia continues to raise the bar on gaming experiences, and I believe that its release and continued support for his DLSS 3 and RTX features for over 50 games is huge for the gaming community. increase. Nvidia has invested billions of dollars extra in real silicon and software to support these two functions. I believe these two features are the future of gaming experiences available today. Rasterization performance is one thing, but when you combine that with supersampling and raytracing, it’s a really great triplet of his.

Next-level ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077: I can’t wait to see Overdrive mode and how Nvidia’s DLSS 3 feature takes it to the next level.

Note: Jacob Freyman of Moor Insights & Strategy co-op contributed to this article.

