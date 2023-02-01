Engineer invents vertical full-color microscopic LED | MIT News





Breaking down the laptop’s screen, at its heart is a plate patterned with red, green, and blue LED pixels arranged edge-to-edge like a meticulous Lite Brite display. I have. When powered, the LEDs together can produce all the shades of the rainbow to produce a full-color display. Over the years, the size of individual pixels has shrunk, allowing more pixels to be packed into devices to produce sharper, higher-resolution digital displays.

But like transistors in computers, LEDs have reached the limit of how small they can be while still functioning effectively. This limitation is especially noticeable on near-field displays such as augmented reality and virtual reality devices. Due to the limited pixel density on these displays, a screen door effect occurs and users perceive streaks in the space between pixels.

Now, MIT engineers have developed a new method to create sharper, defect-free displays. Instead of replacing red, green, and blue light-emitting diodes side by side in a horizontal patchwork, the team invented a way to stack the diodes to create vertical multicolored pixels.

Each stacked pixel can produce the full range of commercial colors and is about 4 microns wide. Tiny pixels, or micro LEDs, can be packed to densities of 5,000 pixels per inch.

This is the smallest micro-LED pixel and the highest pixel density reported in the journal, says Jeehwan Kim, associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. It shows that vertical pixelation is a way to achieve high resolution displays in a smaller footprint.

For virtual reality, there are currently limits to what can look real, adds Jiho Shin, a postdoc in the Kims research group. With our Vertical Micro LEDs, you can get a fully immersive experience, making it impossible to distinguish between virtual and reality.

The team’s results are published today in Nature. Kim and Shins’ co-authors include members of the Kims lab, researchers around MIT, Georgia Tech Europe, Sejong University, and collaborators from multiple universities in the US, France, and South Korea.

Alignment of pixels

Today’s digital displays are illuminated via organic light-emitting diode (OLED) plastic diodes that emit light in response to electrical current. OLED is the dominant digital display technology, but the diodes degrade over time and can cause permanent burn-in to the screen. This technology also hits the limit of how small the diode can be, limiting sharpness and resolution.

For the next generation of display technology, researchers are investigating inorganic micro-LED diodes that are 100 times smaller than conventional LEDs and made from inorganic single-crystal semiconductor materials. Micro LEDs can perform better than OLEDs, require less energy, and last longer.

However, manufacturing micro LEDs requires extremely high precision. To properly reflect and produce different colors, tiny pixels of red, green, and blue are first grown individually on the wafer, then precisely aligned with each other and precisely placed on the plate. because you have to. and tint. Achieving such microscopic accuracy is a daunting task, and if a pixel is found to be misaligned, the entire device must be scrapped.

In this pick-and-place manufacturing, it is very likely that pixels will be misaligned on a very small scale, says Kim. If misaligned, the material must be discarded. Otherwise, your display may get messed up.

color stack

An MIT team has come up with a potentially low-waste way to manufacture micro-LEDs that doesn’t require pixel-perfect alignment. This technology is a completely different vertical LED approach as opposed to the traditional horizontal pixel placement.

The Kims Group specializes in developing technologies to produce pure, ultra-thin, high performance membranes for smaller, thinner, more flexible and functional electronics. The team has previously developed a method for growing and peeling perfect two-dimensional single-crystal materials from silicon wafers and other surfaces. This is an approach called 2D material-based layer transfer (2DLT).

In the current study, researchers have taken this same approach to grow ultra-thin films of red, green, and blue LEDs. The entire LED membrane was then peeled off from the base wafer and stacked to create a layer cake of red, green and blue membranes. I was able to separate it.

Shin points out that in traditional displays, the R, G, and B pixels are arranged horizontally, which limits how small each pixel can be made. In theory, he can reduce the pixel area by a factor of 3, because he stacks all three pixels vertically.

As a demonstration, the team fabricated vertical LED pixels and showed that a single pixel can produce different colors by changing the voltages applied to each of the pixel’s red, green, and blue membranes.

If the current to red is high and the current to blue is weak, the pixel will appear pink. All mixed colors can be created and our displays can cover nearly any available commercial color space.

The team plans to improve the handling of vertical pixels. So far they have shown that individual structures can be stimulated to produce a full spectrum of colors.

A system to individually control 25 million LEDs is needed, says Shin. It is only partially shown here. Active matrix manipulation is something that needs to be developed further.

So far, Kim says, he’s shown the community that ultra-thin LEDs can be grown, peeled, and stacked. This is the ultimate solution for small displays such as smart watches and virtual reality devices that require high pixel density to create lifelike, vivid images.

This work was supported in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Energy, LG Electronics, Rohm Semiconductor, and the French National Research Institute. , and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2023/vertical-stacked-color-microscopic-leds-0201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos