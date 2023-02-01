DVD VS Netflix: How Moviegoers Might Miss | News





If you watch movies at home these days, chances are you’re watching them on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or some other streaming service. These are all great options and have millions of people subscribing.

If you’re a serious movie buff or creating a home theater experience, there’s something better: DVDs.

Yes, Silver Disc is the ultimate in-home movie experience.

Streaming is convenient, but there is a big trade-off in quality.

With a basic Netflix subscription, the movies you watch are 480p instead of high definition.

Jamie Tucker

For perspective, for a 480p (standard definition) movie, the image resolution is 720×480. This means it has 720 pixels horizontally and 480 pixels vertically.

Standard HD resolution is 1280 pixels horizontally by 480 pixels vertically.

Full HD is 4K with 1920 pixels horizontally by 1080 pixels vertically, and UHD (Ultra High Definition) is 3840 pixels horizontally by 2160 pixels vertically.

You may not notice much difference on smaller TVs, but if your TV is 50 inches or larger, the difference is noticeable.

Jamie Tucker

HD titles ($15.50/month) and 4k and Ultra HD titles ($20/month) cost more.

Our library continues to grow, but not all movies are available in 4K or UHD.

However, cost is not the only factor.

If your smart TV or streaming device is connected via WiFi, your internet speed may not be fast enough for Full HD.

Blu Ray DVDs, on the other hand, are all Full HD.

Today, BluRay players are under $100 and 4K/Ultra HD DVD players sell for around $200. No internet required.

The DVD player also features up to 7.1 surround sound to further enhance your home theater experience.

Netflix and other streaming services may offer 5.1 surround sound, but it’s still compressed, so while it’s good enough for your bandwidth, the audio quality is nowhere near what you’ll hear from a DVD player or surround sound system. .

Jamie Tucker

where is the dvd? Red Box rental kiosks are everywhere, offering a limited selection of Blu Ray discs for a few bucks. Also, Netflix still has a DVD rental program that delivers to your home.

Netflix’s DVD plan is $10/month for unlimited rentals, one DVD at a time. Another advantage of DVD rentals over streaming is that you can find the latest titles on Netflix’s DVD and Red Box rentals, as movies haven’t been in theaters as long as he was a decade old.

Streaming Netflix and other services may feature the latest releases, but the selection may be limited and the movie you want to watch may not be on your streaming service.

Finally, a big reason is psychological.

I can’t count the number of times I’ve flipped through Netflix or Amazon for over an hour trying to find something to watch. Too many choices.

Renting a DVD is like an investment. you feel like you have to see it soon.

If you’re old enough to remember rummaging through the aisles of Blockbuster and another movie rental store, you remember how impatient to get home and see the movie.

I was watching a video distribution service and thought, “I want to watch it,” but it doesn’t come back.

If you’re a casual movie-goer and don’t necessarily need to watch in HD, you’re fine with the audio coming out of your TV, and you don’t mind watching a movie from a few years ago, streaming is probably fine .

But if you’re a true movie buff, this is one of those rare times when old technology outperforms new.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/dvds-vs-netflix-how-movie-fans-may-be-missing-out/article_a8dec986-a237-11ed-bc5b-834fde50ec2d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos