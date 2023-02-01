Green comet discovered by Palomar Observatory makes closest approach to Earth on Wednesday





On Wednesday night, San Diegans will have the best view of a comet that hasn’t passed near Earth in 50,000 years. The comet, which appears green, was discovered in March 2022 by the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County.

Cameron Hummels is a research scientist at Caltech. Caltech operates the Palomar Observatory in the mountains east of San Diego. He said the discovery of the comet, which he officially calls C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was made at a device called the Zwicky Temporary Facility. The device is mounted inside a telescope to scan the night sky and take many pictures in one place.

We take[images]about every 30 seconds in any part of the sky to see if anything is moving,” Hummels said. of this comet.

A comet is a dirty ball of ice that orbits the solar system. As it gets closer to the sun, it begins to melt and evaporate into gas. And that gas makes them appear empty.

The comet itself, or the icy part of the comet itself, is very small, less than a mile in diameter. But the cloud of gas that surrounds that tiny snowball ends up thousands of miles away. And the tail that trails behind it is millions of miles long, Hummels said.

The comet’s green appearance is due to its molecular composition and the way it is illuminated by the Sun.

If you want to try it out, it’s best to be in the desert away from light pollution, have a telescope or binoculars, and have someone good at scanning the stars, Hummels said.

He said it would be in the northern part of the sky near the North Star just after dusk.

Another reason it’s a great time to see C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is that the sky should clear up on Wednesday.

