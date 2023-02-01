Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives with 200 million pixel camera TechCrunch





Conventional wisdom in digital photography says that megapixels aren’t everything. They are somewhat important, but smartphone makers have a long history of relying too heavily on these numbers as a sort of shorthand for camera quality. To truly deliver on that promise, we need to work with many other important factors.

The good news for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is that Samsung has a solid track record of building a camera ecosystem in terms of both hardware and software. actually created the 200 million pixel system that appeared in The company hasn’t confirmed if the S23 Ultra uses the same chip (it just unhelpfully calls it a 200MP adaptive pixel sensor). , very close.

It makes some sense that Samsung doesn’t want to announce that their brand is the second device to use this component. Again, ecosystem and implementation are important here. Even with the same sensor on two smartphones, the experience and resulting image can be very different.

The use of ultra-high resolution sensors of this kind has evolved over the years. For Ultras, that means utilizing binning to combine information from multiple pixels to create a kind of larger superpixel that can collect more light and make it sharper. Images with less noise.

Honestly, camera updates are, unsurprisingly, the name of the game here. is thrusting. For the past few months, I’ve been carrying around my Pixel 7 Pro taking pictures. Let’s see if the S23 line changes that.

All three Ultra, S23 and S23+ smartphones — enhanced 8K video capture at 30 FPS combined with wide-angle shots and new object-based AI. Samsung claims to analyze and carefully reflect human features such as eyes and hair in each individual frame. dynamic characteristics of a person.

In addition to the 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, the Ultra features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively. The 12-megapixel front-facing camera gets a lot of updates. Because selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, with faster autofocus, 60 FPS video capture, and what Samsung calls the first super HDR selfie camera.

Just this time last year, Samsung discontinued its popular Galaxy Note line for the first time in 11 years and absorbed it into its flagship flagship, the Galaxy S. The smartphone market has evolved and contracted over the past decade or more. Devices sell slowly, so consolidating them into a single flagship is logical. Also, the lines between products have become increasingly blurred in recent years, so why not combine them?

So the S23 Ultra keeps the Notes marquee feature, the built-in S Pen (the other two don’t support a stylus at all). The biggest news on that front is probably a partnership with Google to bring Samsung Notes live collaboration to a mini mobile whiteboard app like Meet.

S23, S23+, S23 Ultra Sport 6.1-, 6.6- (both FHD+), 6.8-inch (QHD+ Edge) displays with refresh rates up to 120 Hz. The handset is the first on the market to feature Corning’s latest addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which promises better drop protection and scratch resistance than his original Victus, which was announced in 2020.

The Galaxy S line joins more and more devices rolling out with Qualcoms’ latest flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung says the new chip combined with his ample 5,000 mAh battery in the Ultras will increase lifespan by about a fifth. The S23 and S23+, on the other hand, have 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries, respectively. Samsungs is pushing mobile gaming here again. The company claims that its new Snapdragon chip will offer 40% faster graphics and 40% better AI performance. Ultra Sport 8 or 12 GB of RAM combined with 256 GB to 1 TB of storage. It features support for 5G (natural) and Wi-Fi 6E.

As it has done with past generations of Galaxy products, Samsung is emphasizing several sustainable manufacturing processes here. contains plastic.

The most impactful technologies are judged not only by what they enable for people today, but also by how they contribute to a better future, said mobile head TM Roh in a statement. says. The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series line-up are the new flagships for a trusted premium smartphone experience. It was redefining peak performance by blending power and lasting innovation in a device with low environmental impact. “

All three devices are available for pre-order starting today and will ship on February 17. Order by the 16th and get bonuses like free storage upgrades and $100 in Samsung credit.

S23 starts at $800, S23+ starts at $1,000, and Ultra starts at $1,200. Color options include black, cream, green, and lavender, as well as online-exclusive variations such as lime, graphite, sky blue, and red. Samsung has also just unveiled his three laptops aimed at the creative pro market, which is currently being courted by MacBooks and Microsoft’s Surface devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/01/samsungs-new-galaxy-s23-ultra-arrives-with-a-20mp-camera/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos