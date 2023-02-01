New HomePod review reveals what tech media needs to do to appreciate accessibility





Apple’s latest HomePod will officially launch on Friday, February 3rd.

The arrival of the 2nd generation HomePod presents even more opportunities for people with disabilities to realize that smart speakers can be used. In addition to ecosystem-centric amenities like Handoff, Apple supports a range of accessibility features on its devices. Includes VoiceOver, Touch Accommodations, and more. As we’ve done before in this space, this is an important distinction to point out. This column is a forum for just that.

Frankly, most reviewers don’t, so it’s important to mention.

As a lifelong stutterer who has always felt that digital assistants, and therefore smart speakers, have been left out due to their voice-first interface paradigm, reviewer racket buddies continually explore the real speech components of using these devices. It’s disappointing to see you underestimate. It is understandable, if not entirely impossible, to consider a completely incomprehensible perspective. Still, there is room for empathy. In fact, empathy is ultimately what her sincere DEI initiative is meant to reflect. It’s about how privileged most journalists (and their readers) are to be able to yell in comfort and have access to Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant. Move quickly.

Take a look at the embargoed HomePod 2 review that dropped earlier this week, ahead of the product’s general availability starting Friday. All of them, whether in print or on YouTube, focus solely on sound quality. It’s terrifying to see nobody say a word about how verbally accessible they are. Again, expertise is hard, empathy is not. In other words, Apple’s new smart speaker has a very real and very important feature, as it is presumed that humans can communicate well enough with it (which language model is usually (although correct given how they are trained to do so), it is largely ignored. The elephant in the room has a lot more to say when it comes to the HomePods story. Counterintuitive to most people, sound quality, cleverness, computational audio and ecosystems aren’t everything.

Of course, the responsibility does not lie solely with the tech press. Smart speaker makers like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Sonos all have to do their part at a technical level to make using HomePod a more accessible experience for people with speech disabilities. Back in early October, I learned that tech stalwarts Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft were working together in a way that would make Voltron blush on an initiative with the University of Illinois to launch a voice-centric product. a, a speech impediment. The project, called the Speech Accessibility Project, is described as a new research initiative to make speech recognition technology more useful for people with different speech patterns and disabilities. The essential idea here is that current speech models prefer general speech. While this makes sense for the masses, it critically excludes those who speak using atypical speech patterns. It is imperative to make the technology as inclusive as possible by

There are millions of Americans with language differences and disabilities. Most of us interact with digital assistants fairly seamlessly, but for those who don’t understand speech very well, there can be barriers to access, says a clinical professor of speech and hearing sciences. Pathologist Clarion Mendez told me in an interview. of my report from October.This effort [the Speech Accessibility Project] Reduce the digital divide for individuals with disabilities. Increasing access and removing barriers means better quality of life and greater independence. In undertaking this project, the voices and needs of people in the disability community with whom we will share feedback will be paramount.

Astute readers will notice what Mendez ultimately expresses: empathy!

I should stress that the point of this article is not to throw my colleagues and friends under the bus and denigrate their work. The takeaway here is that as a stutterer, seeing, say, MKBHD hurling rapid-fire commands at Siri and such with no problem makes me feel very alienated and underappreciated. The category has long felt exclusive when it comes to speech issues alone. Just because Apple’s HomePod line sounds great and fits nicely with HomeKit usage doesn’t make it any less worrying. These are issues that Apple (and its contemporaries) will have to consider long term in order to create the most balanced digital assistant experience possible. Software tools like Siri Pause Time, new in iOS 16, can tell Siri how long to wait before you stop speaking and respond, but their true effectiveness is limited. The problem is avoiding the problem, not finding the cause of the problem. It puts band-aids on those that need more complex treatments.

Overall, what the new HomePod review shows so well is that despite the tech media’s recent big strides in truly embracing accessibility as a central element of their daily coverage, it still goes The fact is that there is a way. Mainstream reviewers should not be expected to become assistive technology experts to evaluate anything. It’s unreal. However, what is very real is to expect editors and writers to ask for knowledge they don’t have. For example, it’s not conceptually (and practically) different from AAPI or any other outlet investing in social justice reporting for the black community, which is especially important given recent events.

If reviewers can endlessly lament Siri’s perceived stupidity, it’s a no-brainer to admit that Siri lacks grace in parsing atypical speech. Moreover, asking newspeople to consider posting more nuanced views regularly alongside more general ones shouldn’t be like pulling teeth. The disability perspective is not difficult. It’s important. Past disability inclusion (and disability reporters) are prominent figures on tech desks in newsrooms around the world. Accessibility is also important.

