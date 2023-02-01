Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.2 After iOS 16.3 Launches, Downgrading Impossible





After the release of iOS 16.3 on January 23rd, Apple no longer signed the previously available version of iOS, iOS 16.2. Since Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.2, you can no longer downgrade to that version of iOS after installing the iOS 16.3 update.

Apple regularly stops signing older versions of iOS after a new release goes live to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so the iOS 16.2 update will no longer be signed. It’s not uncommon.

iOS 16.2 was a significant update that added Apple Music Sing, the Freeform app, iCloud advanced data protection, and more. iOS 16.3 introduces Apple ID security keys, changes to Emergency SOS, and adds support for new HomePod models.

Apple plans to release the first beta of iOS 16.4 in the near future, but for now iOS 16.3 is the only available version of iOS 16. Security updates for iOS 15.7.3 and iOS 12.5.7 were made in early January.

popular stories

Apple to launch all-new CarPlay experience with these 5 features later this year

In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle features like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. According to Apple, the first vehicles to support the next generation of his CarPlay experience will be unveiled in late 2023, with Acura, Audi, …

Report Highlights Dangers of Using AirTags to Track Dogs

AirTags may be a convenient way to track dogs that may get off leash or get lost, but as outlined in a Wall Street Journal report, there are dangers to this method. accompanied. At 1.26 inches in diameter, the AirTag fits easily on a dog’s collar, but its size makes the tracking device large enough to swallow, at least for medium to large dogs.

Kuo: Apple to release foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand in 2024

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year. For more videos, subscribe to his YouTube channel on MacRumors. In a series of tweets, Kuo said he expects the “all-new design foldable iPad” to be the next big product launch in the iPad lineup, and he expects the next big product launch in the next nine to 12 months. We don’t expect any other major iPad releases in . Analyst said he…

Apple violated US labor laws with anti-leak emails

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) today said in a ruling shared by Bloomberg that Apple violated U.S. labor law by sending an email warning employees about leaking confidential information about the company. rice field. The rules Apple has established regarding leaks “tend to prevent, discourage or coerce employees from exercising their rights under the National Labor Law”…

Top Stories: iOS 16.3 Released, iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, macOS Tips & Tricks & More

Following last week’s hardware announcements, this week has seen some physical releases of new products and operating system updates that bring new features and bug fixes across Apple’s platforms. While we’ve also seen some new rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headsets this week, we’ve shared some tips on how to get the most out of your macOS experience, so read on. Please give me…

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have these 8 features

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September, as usual. Rumors have already suggested that these devices will have at least eight unique features not available on the stock iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. A rundown of eight features rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro model: A17 chip: The iPhone 15 Pro model will come with the A17 chip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/31/apple-stops-signing-ios-16-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos