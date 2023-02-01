EU issues antitrust warnings over Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision – POLITICO





The European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over its $69 billion bid for Activision-Blizzard, three people close to the matter told POLITICO.

In a so-called opposition statement sent to the US tech giant on Tuesday, EU antitrust enforcers explained why the deal could threaten fair competition in the video game market.

The move comes after the EU launched a detailed investigation into the deal in November, suggesting Microsoft may be motivated to block access to Activisions’ popular Call of Duty franchise in the future. I understand.

Such foreclosure strategies reduce competition in the secondary market for home game consoles and PC video games, leading to higher prices, lower quality, and less innovation among home game distributors, which in turn detracts from consumers. The commission said it could be passed on. time.

In response to the new tariff, Microsoft said it was committed to finding a way forward for the deal.

We are listening carefully to the Commission’s concerns and are confident we can address them, the spokesperson said.

In Washington, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court to block the deal, saying it could harm the video game industry. Microsoft claimed it had a history of buying companies and restricting access to popular titles.

Microsoft has disputed the FTC’s analysis. It also recently made an offer to Sony to provide access to Call of Duty for the next decade, agreeing a similar deal with Nintendo and Valve.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is also expected to release its preliminary findings on the deal in early February.

This article has been updated.

