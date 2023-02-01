Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra prices, specs and release dates





Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup on Wednesday.

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of flagship Galaxy smartphones on Wednesday, touting better cameras and enhanced gaming features.

The Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup has three new models: the standard S23, the slightly more expensive S23+, and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. Prices for the S23 and S23+ start at $799 and $1,000 respectively. The retail price for the cutting-edge model is $1,200.

All three are available for pre-order today and will be available on February 17th.

The S23 series will go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 14, which was launched last September. Samsung typically releases its flagship Galaxy S models in the first half of the year and its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones in the second half.

Samsung mostly made subtle improvements to its new premium phones, such as improved camera features.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most expensive of the three models, features a 200-million-pixel “adaptive pixel” sensor that combines 16 pixels into one large pixel for brighter, more detailed shots in low light. Samsung says it can.

Samsung added that users’ low-light photography with the device will be aided by much faster processing speeds from an internal chipset and artificial intelligence developed in partnership with Qualcomm.

The device also has a video feature called “Astro Hyperlapse” that allows users to capture time-lapse motion shots such as star movement without special equipment.

Samsung also touted the new device’s gaming capabilities, saying users will be able to play longer thanks to a more powerful battery. It has been.

The S23 Plus and S23 come with 4,700 mAh and 3,900 mAh batteries respectively.

The company also announced its new Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup on Wednesday. This includes his third Ultra model with a 16-inch AMOLED display. Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 had only two options for him. Samsung hopes its new laptops will grab attention in the premium PC market.

The company showed off software that allows users to drag and drop files between laptops and smartphones. A user can also pair the Book3 with his Samsung tablet and use the latter as his second screen, Samsung said.

Tough times in the smartphone market

The company is launching new products at a particularly difficult time for the consumer tech sector. Demand for luxury smartphones in particular is softening, and people are choosing to spend less on expensive gadgets due to rising price pressure and tight budgets.

According to market research firm IDC, global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 will plummet 18.3% to reach 303 million units, typically during the big holiday shopping period and the single quarterly drop. recorded its largest ever decline.

According to IDC, a total of 1.21 billion smartphones will be shipped in 2022.

PP Foresight’s Paolo Pescatore told CNBC in an email.

On Tuesday, Samsung posted its worst quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014. The company reported his 4.31 trillion won ($3.4 billion) operating profit, down 69% from the same period last year. Samsung said weak demand for mid-to-low-end smartphones and memory chips weighed on its earnings.

On the other hand, many people are plagued by smartphone fatigue and are not satisfied with the improvements promised in new models, and stick with their current smartphones for a long time.

Leo Gebbie, Principal Analyst at Connected, said: CCS Insight device.

“Customers who have purchased premium tier mobiles in the past year or two will see little difference between the devices they already own and the new Galaxy S23 family.”

In that sense, Samsung has consolidated its smartphone portfolio to simplify its offering to its customers. The company incorporated his S Pen stylus into last year’s Galaxy S22, marking an iconic end to his line of high-end Note phones.

It is also increasing consumer appetite for new luxury mobile phones with foldable devices. Samsung launched his two new foldable models last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

