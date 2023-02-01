Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) makes its closest approach to Earth today





On Wednesday (February 1), a comet that hasn’t visited Earth since the last Ice Age and Neanderthal era will make its closest approach to our planet, or perigee.

Interestingly, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) last passed through our solar system about 50,000 years ago, when it was at its brightest and could be visible to the naked eye in favorable conditions. The comet should be observable for several days as it approaches our planet and retreats on its way out of the solar system.

At perigee, a comet approaches at a distance of about 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) from Earth. This corresponds to approximately 28% of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. If you’ve wanted to see C/2022 E3 (ZTF) before it zips by, now’s your chance. A free webcast will also be streamed live online from the Virtual Telescope Project on February 1st at 11:00 PM GMT (0400 GMT).

Related: How to see the green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) in the night sky now More: How to photograph and see comets in the night sky

According to In-the-Sky, (opens in new tab) from New York City C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is circumpolar. That means it should be visible most nights as it is permanently above the horizon. It can be seen in the Camelopardalis constellation while at perigee, a broad but faint sky region devoid of bright stars and located near the celestial north pole.

The comet will become visible around 6:49 PM (2349 GMT) on Wednesday (February 1) at 49 degrees on the northern horizon. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) rises above the northern horizon to a sky high of 58 degrees at approximately 9:46 PM EST (0246 GMT). Following this, it disappeared into the dawn light on February 2 at about 5:57 AM (1057 GMT ET), appearing about 30 degrees north on the horizon.

Night sky chart for Wednesday (February 1) showing the position of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as seen from New York City at 6:45 PM ET (2345 GMT). (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

The comet will remain visible until early February, finally becoming visible to observers on the southern horizon this month. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be visible to the naked eye, but should be easy to spot with binoculars or a telescope. It’s easier to spot it on Sunday (Feb. 5) when the comet is next to the bright star Capella in Auriga, or from her Feb. 9 to her Feb. 13 when it shines near Mars in Taurus. It may be between

A view of the night sky looking north from New York City at 6:45 PM EST (2345 GMT) on February 10, showing comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) appearing very close to Mars. (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

If you want to observe C/2022 E3 (ZTF), our guide to the best telescopes and best binoculars is a great place to start. If you want to take pictures of the night sky, check out our guides on how to view and photograph comets, how to photograph the moon, the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) – Miguel Claro (Image credit: Miguel Claro)

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) approached the Sun at perihelion on January 12 and passed within 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) of our star before heading to Earth.

The orbital period of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is 50,000 years according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) (opens in new tab), which means the last time it was very close to the Earth or the Sun was , when our planet was in the midst of the last Ice Age or “Ice Age” and Neanderthals still shared Earth with our early ancestors, the first Homo sapiens.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first identified in March 2022 by a wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in orbit of Jupiter. Initially, astronomers suspected it was an asteroid, but C/2022 E3 (ZTF) began brightening quickly as it approached the Sun.

This is the behavior displayed when a comet approaches the Sun and is heated by radiation from the star, causing the surface material to change from solid ice to gas in a process called sublimation. This showed the true nature of C/2022 E3 (ZTF) and hinted at its potential visibility on Earth.

Editor’s Note: If you photographed comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) and would like to share it with Space.com readers, please send photos, comments, names and locations to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/comet-c2022-e3-ztf-closest-approach-feb-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos