Cresta Wins Five9 VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year Award





Cresta is recognized for its success in helping organizations reimagine the customer experience in 2022.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cresta, the leader in real-time intelligence for contact centers, has been named VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year by Five9, a leading provider of intelligent cloud contacts. center. The Five9 2022 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of his Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners, System Integrators, Strategic Alliance Partners and Independent Software His Vendors (ISVs).

Cresta partners with Five9 to empower customers to harness the power of AI real-time intelligence to help agents, managers, and leaders turn real-time insights into real-time actions to increase revenue and improve agent efficiency . The integration between Five9 and Cresta will enable Five9 customers to easily implement Cresta’s advanced AI-driven real-time intelligence layer, increasing the overall value of both solutions.

Cresta CMO Scott Kolman said: “Five Nine continues to make real-time integration simple, reliable and secure. Our partnership is essential for our customers to reimagine their customer experience and deliver tangible business outcomes.”

Five9 brings the power of cloud innovation to over 2,500 customers worldwide, driving billions of minutes of calls annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center delivers digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization and actionable AI to create a more human customer experience, engage and empower agents, deliver tangible business results.

The growing Five9 partner ecosystem says that the company’s “build with” philosophy and co-innovation with software and service providers that can extend Five9’s capabilities and reach will be required to deliver future customer engagement solutions. Reflects perception.

Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Organizations at Five9, said: “Our partnerships of all kinds and sizes are integral to our success. In addition, our partnerships are integral to the success of our mutual customers and 2022 would not be the same without Cresta. We congratulate and thank them, along with all of 2022. As recipients of the 5 Nine Global Partner Awards, we look forward to even more reason to celebrate in 2023.”

For more information on the Five9 2022 Global Partner Award winners, please click here.

About Cresta Cresta makes every customer interaction great. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make contact centers smarter and every agent and manager more productive. Cresta is real-world, real-time AI that powers the customer experience for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche. For more information about Cresta, please visit www.cresta.com.

SOURCE Crest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresta-wins-five9-voicestream-innovation-partner-of-the-year-award-301735014.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos