Opta stats and technology bring sports spectators closer | News





Stats Performs sports data feeds and expert research continue to be a cornerstone of global sports broadcasting. In 2022, new stats from the Opta database and PressBox sports content tool built for creators helped media around the world bring audiences of the world’s major (and minor) sports events closer together.

Broadcast Sport sat down with Stats Perform VP Paul Every on some of the new ways the sports data giant helped TV and radio broadcasters, commentators, producers and podcasters last year, especially for the World Cup. We jumped in and got a glimpse of what happened next.

PressBox Live: A Producer’s Secret Weapon

I saw journalists and producers excitedly pointing at their laptop screens as the cameras panned over the press and commentators during the Euro and World Cup. You may have found the best new insights for speaking and writing by watching Stats Performs PressBox Live.

Imagine live Opta Fact for the right situation at the right time. Or the latest player stats, data visualizations, interactive pie charts, metrics like live Opta xG, team his formation, live win percentage (pictured above) and the ability to quickly quote momentum.

Another great feature is the ability to webchat with researchers about milestones and events that have just happened on the pitch, all in real time and get fast answers. It’s like having our experts sitting next to you.

All this is possible with PressBox Live, powered by Optas’ incredibly detailed statistical archive, AI, and our expert team of researchers. It’s all at your fingertips, the new secret weapon of producers and commentators.

The web-based interface loads in seconds and provides fine-tuned access to information that makes pre-game, in-game and post-game TV and radio broadcast coverage more engaging than ever for viewers. It also powers social media teams, journalists, and podcasters looking to contextualize important events and develop new stories.

A case in point is Optas’ computer-generated World Cup simulations and predictions, which provided some of the most commented articles in the mainstream media before and during the tournament.

The human brain loves patterns. Sports fans love predictions. Because predictions lead to better understanding of the game and new conversations. PressBox Live is chock-full of those moments.

Since its recent launch, we’ve added more football tournament coverage and a host of new features to PressBox Live. We can also cover thousands of college football games and help American football producers and commentators. More sports coming in 2023.

PressBox Video: Enhanced 24/7 Sports TV Companion Channel

Stats Performs partner Australias Sky Channel wanted to create a companion channel with professional, engaging, and fully produced soccer World Cup video content. They used our new PressBox Video platform.

PressBox Video contains 75,000 sports video clips from multiple global sports including soccer, cricket, rugby, tennis, US sports, Australian sports and more.

Videos are ready to publish or available in raw format. We were talking previews, analytics features, player features, interviews, press conferences, fan colors, training footage, viral moments, highlights, quizzes, and more.

PressBox Video is designed to make life easier for content producers, so you can get more done. It has built-in clipping tools, cropping tools, and auto-subtitling tools. Videos are also available in multiple languages.

We created around 50 fresh clips per day, including from the Qatar grounds, covering all the games, key teams, players and stories before and during the World Cup.

Sky Channel built an entire show around World Cup coverage, adding original talent and in-house content to tailor it for Australian audiences. They extended his 48 games into 60 days of wall-to-wall entertainment, informing and entertaining audiences across the vast, sports-obsessed country.

PressBox Graphics: Extending coverage beyond the TV screen

More than 550 ready-to-use Opta API-powered graphics and animations from 60 different publishers, broadcasters, teams, agencies, and created by the Federation. These have appeared around the world, mostly on broadcast, in stadiums, or on social media.

It’s a very clever tool, and another easy way to quickly transform your vast Opta Sports database into interesting content to connect with your fans and create high-sponsorship-value assets. It has also been used extensively this year by cricket, baseball, tennis and basketball broadcasters and teams, as well as the Rugby League World Cup and Women’s Rugby World Cup. If you’ve ever seen cleverly designed statistical graphics pop up on your social feed when something happens on the field, chances are it’s automated with PressBox Graphics using your Opta feed. I have.

Automated Sports Video: Ease the Pain of Flight Delays

Getting clean, deeply structured sports data isn’t easy, but Opta has it. This gives us key ingredients for predictive models, insights, and new milestones, and also allows us to enhance our output in new formats.

For example, automated sports videos are generated as event data updates, generating broadcast-ready game preview videos, player preview videos, halftime update videos, and post-match recap videos in the blink of an eye.

Our Opta Sports Data API is so deep and broad that it can power videos like this even when thousands of teams are playing at once.

This leads to massive personalization. If your viewers are following a particular team, or are out and about, like at a local airport or in a taxi, they can show their team or local team video content on a nearby screen or digital display to You can make sure that you are most likely to stay in the spotlight.

If you’re reading a preview of the game online, you can include a video that accompanies the preview. The same is true for the hundreds of thousands of post-game editorials per year.

Until now, this kind of coverage would not have been possible without an incredible production budget. Still, it’s difficult to deliver in near-real time. Stats Performs Automated sports videos change everything. Take a look next time you’re at an airport or rideshare in the US. Coming soon to screens around the world.

i think i will try it.

In 2022, we saw a big trend of fans becoming more involved in our predictions and simulations. Alongside soccer predictions, examples include:

Rugby Kick Predictor

Next-ball outcome predictors in cricket and change in momentum in tennis

Live winrates for multiple US and world sports

Predictions are easy to grasp for fans. This is something our AI and product teams have been working hard on, understanding how quickly such content needs to capture audience attention and enhance coverage.

So many broadcasters are using them this year, with even more onboarding in 2023.

Right in front of the fans: a game pattern like never before

The powerful new Opta Vision combines event data and player tracking data into a single, merged dataset for insights that go well beyond box scores and standard play-by-play stats.

Broadcasters and analysts receive real-time trend detection and more context behind hard-to-measure skills like line break passes and pressure intensity. We already have major broadcasters using Opta Vision for the World Cup and the response has been great. We’ll be hearing more about Opta Vision in early 2023 and it will be built into multiple Stats Perform products and experiences, including PressBox Live.

Reach your fans: make real-time play-by-play updates more accessible

Speaking up, Stats Performs will combine the highly scalable enterprise AI platform aiWARE with Optas’ real-time in-game play-by-play stats, pre-game and post-game updates with a new Opta Voice partnership with Veritone. As a result, fans are provided with a synthesized, realistic voiced audiocast of the stats-driven action.

Audio coverage of visual content such as live box scores and rolling stats feeds bring the sport to more people. For example, if a fan has a visual impairment or a reading disability, live sports that fly by too fast on his cell phone, he will no longer feel left out on the report. This means fans at work or on the go can more easily track the action in the background. It also enables publishers and broadcasters to communicate effectively with people in their native language, providing more comprehensive sports coverage.

As with all these examples, delivering an audio component brings the sports audience closer to the action. This is what every broadcaster, publisher, team and league is trying to do.

Paul Every is VP of Media Products at Stats Perform and is passionate about the power of stats and content to make sports more relevant to more fans. See examples of product use above. Learn more about Stats Performs’ next innovations, including how to follow Stats Perform on social and register for his 2023 Opta Forum.

