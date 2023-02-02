TCEA 2023: Former Dallas Superintendent Shares Ed Tech Innovation Lessons Learned





The district started out as a hotspot in the short term, then planned to build cell towers in some of the poorest communities around Dallas. By November 2020, with bond elections, the school district received $40 million for Operation Connectivity.

Training students for high-paying careers

Hinojosa is proud to bring Pathways in Technology Early College High School to Dallas. Better known as P-TECH, the program (which started in New York) connected school districts, local communities, his college, business, and industry, and trained students for his career in technology. Students graduate from high school with an IT certification and an associate’s degree.

Participants found full-time, high-paying jobs. The program has been so popular that there are now 26 of his P-TECH schools in the district.

Finally, Hinojosa talked about bringing a career academy to Dallas where non-college and P-TECH students can get hands-on training for careers in aviation, construction, plumbing, welding, and more. Did.

The Dallas ISD has 9,000 seniors, 1,100 of whom have an associate’s degree and crossed the stage with all their blockchain technology credentials on their phones.

After sharing the many ways educational technology has helped reduce poverty through innovative school programs, Hinojosa, a Mexican immigrant, concluded by encouraging attendees to look to the past with pride.

Nothing great happens without enthusiasm, he said. How are you going to get people involved if you’re not passionate about your work?

