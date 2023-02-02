R&D funding vehicles could accelerate small business innovation programs





The quest for innovation within the federal government has led to a spending boom in two multi-stage, multi-year programs designed to bring potentially innovative technologies to market, creating opportunities for small business contractors. said a Deltek analyst on Tuesday.

The Small Business Technology Transfer and Small Business Innovation Research (STTR and SBIR) programs provide contracts to SMEs to accelerate their R&D and innovation efforts in a three-step approach, with the goal of ultimately bringing them to market and

Phases I and II of the program include contractual funding to test the feasibility of research ideas, with ongoing research and development funding provided as the program progresses. Phase III will test the commercial viability of the program and seek funding from the private sector to help bring the program to market.

Steve Mihalisko, principal research analyst at Deltek, said during a webinar on Tuesday that demand drivers, particularly within the Department of Defense, have helped boost annual spending for both SBIR and STTR over the past decade.

These dynamics, combined with the new contracting instruments expected in the go-to-market phase of the Twin program, provide a unique opportunity for smaller contractors to tap into the federal government’s hunger for innovation.

“Currently, there is no common contractual instrument, method, or even method to effectively implement SBIR. [Phase] III contractors participate in the government-wide acquisition community in all sorts of efficient ways,” he said.

This is expected to change this year with new contracting instruments that the General Services Administration’s Office of Assistance Acquisition Services is working to bridge the gap between the research and commercialization stages, resulting in government-wide access to new technologies. increase.

Following the request for information in July 2022, GSA officials will travel to multiple cities, meet with industry partners involved in the SBIR community, and participate in one-on-one market outreach sessions scheduled to conclude next week. Did.

According to Mihalisko, the GSA said last fall that it was reviewing the business case for IDIQ and that development of the concept was underway.

Nonetheless, Deltek said the solicitation of contract vehicles could be on the road by May, after which smaller contractors with SBIR contracts could be given an opportunity to sell the Phase III technology across the government. We anticipate that more exciting awards could follow in November.

“Thus, companies that finish Phase II or have technology ready to sell can submit proposals to get on the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle is open-based and very much like a schedule, so these companies can take the vehicle and make it a much more efficient process to market to potential government customers.” increase.”

Such contract vehicles could drive a strong market and push STTR contracts even higher. Phase III SBIR and STTR contracts alone have grown from over $1 billion in fiscal 2014 to over $2.8 billion in 2022, according to Deltek researchers.

Among the largest spenders in the SBIR/STTR market are the Air Force and Navy, which have increased spending on both SBIR and STTR across Phase I and II contracts in recent years.

