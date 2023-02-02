Avoiding unemployment in the transition to renewable energy





Local economies do not thrive when core industries rapidly decline. The loss of manufacturing jobs due to globalization is a good example. In the early 2000s, open trade agreements flooded the US market with imports from China. U.S. consumers benefited from cheaper goods, but import competition forced U.S. factories to shut down. Workers displaced by trade either found new jobs in other sectors or left their communities in search of other opportunities. After the Chinese trade shock hit, local employment rates, workers’ and household incomes all plummeted and remained sluggish for the decades that followed. caused it. Affected communities saw fewer families formed, more children growing up in poverty, and higher death rates from drug and alcohol abuse. Beyond providing Social Security and Medicare for retirees, government policies have done little to help workers hurt by globalization.

Coal decline provides another preview of the impact of the energy transition on local economies. Its storyline is as disappointing as the aftermath of globalization. The coal industry has experienced two major mine closures. The first was in his 1980s, when oil prices fell from his 1970s highs, driving down coal prices. Since 2010, fracking has made natural gas cheaper and led to coal-fired power generation. Plant to shut down. Here too, large-scale localized unemployment resulted in prolonged economic misery. Unemployment rose, incomes fell, and Medicare and Medicaid were the only government programs that provided substantial help. The collapse of coal has left the community older, sicker and poorer than before.

When it comes to the energy transition, policymakers have an opportunity to do things right and avoid the painful consequences of localized job losses. In a paper written for the Aspen Economic Strategy Group, I present her two major policy changes needed to accomplish this task. First, policy makers must help workers more in the immediate aftermath of mass layoffs. During the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Recession that preceded it, the federal government responded to a sharp rise in unemployment rates nationwide by temporarily making unemployment insurance benefits more generous and long-term. These extra payments put money into the pockets of the newly unemployed without negatively impacting subsequent economic recovery. It should be adjusted to local economic conditions. If unemployment spikes in regions where mass layoffs occurred during the China trade shock and coal decline, governments will need to increase the value of unemployment benefits and extend their duration beyond the standard 26 weeks. there is.

The second policy change needed is for state and local governments to work more effectively with employers to help displaced workers by retraining them for the green economy. With the region’s core industries shrinking sharply, many workers will have to acquire skills for new jobs. Research shows that few workers leave their communities instead of college graduates when they lose their jobs. Unless displaced workers find new jobs locally, they may join the ranks of the long-term unemployed.

Community colleges are at the forefront of worker reeducation. Many offer excellent vocational and technical training through certification programs in healthcare, information technology, machine repair, and other professions that pay decent wages. As documented by the nonprofit MDRC, the best programs are those in which community colleges design sector-specific training, provide career counseling and other comprehensive programs that workers need to be successful in their jobs. A program in which employers and community groups help to ensure access to social services. However, in many distressed economies, these programs either do not exist or are too small. Worker training is effective. It should be available where you need it.

Just as in 1980 economists didn’t think a coal recession was coming, in 1990 economists didn’t think a China trade shock was imminent. In retrospect, it is clear that these events would have a large, focused and adverse impact on exposed local labor markets, yet few researchers and policy makers foresaw them. But the energy transition is a foretold shock. Policy makers should consider which industries are likely to face job losses, which regional labor markets are most likely to be exposed to consequent job losses, and which I have a keen sense of how existing policies are not working. This time we have a chance to make things right.

Gordon Hanson is Professor of Urban Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. On Feb. 2, he will discuss his paper on the labor market implications of the energy transition with John Podesta, the president’s senior adviser for clean he energy innovation and implementation.

