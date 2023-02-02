Tech Alpharetta Launches Tech Studio Course





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Alpharetta, a non-profit organization that helps the City of Alpharetta lead innovation, announces the official launch of its new tech studio. Announced. The new initiative features technical training and leadership development courses from Turknett Leadership Group and WrightNow Solutions.

Developing people is one of the tenets of Tech Alpharetta’s value proposition. Given the ongoing talent war, Karen Cashion, president and CEO of Tech Alpharetta, envisioned the Tech Studio initiative and spent several months with the board of directors to identify the courses most desired by the corporate community. We have worked closely together. Tech Studio Courses Her provider is excited to begin offering technical and leadership development courses to both businesses and individuals this month, thanks to partnerships with WrightNow Solutions and Turknett Leadership Group.

Valarie Mackey, president and CEO of WrightNow Solutions, says Tech Studio makes it easy to enroll team members in a virtual technical upskilling program that helps companies meet their tech talent needs, empowering employees to advance their careers. I can offer you an opportunity. He also serves on the board of Tech Alpharetta.

Tech Studios leadership development and coaching courses from Turknett Leadership Group help companies secure their leadership pipeline while increasing retention.Similarly, management development courses help transform managers into leaders and provide companies with tailored leadership development initiatives

Employee retention is critical in today’s competitive marketplace, and effective management and leadership skills are essential to retaining both leaders and their team members, said President and CEO, Turknett Leadership Group. Tino Mantella, CEO and founding member of the Tech Alpharettas Board of Directors, adds. Turknett Leadership Group is proud to partner with Tech Alpharetta to address the talent development needs of the business and technology communities.

Tech Alpharetta is offering a free Tech Studio informational session on February 15th at the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center. To register for Tech Studio information sessions, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-alpharetta-presents-tech-studio-tickets-514371177037. For more information on Tech Alpharettas Tech Studio course offerings, please visit https://techalpharetta.com/tech-studio-courses/.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (formerly Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was founded by the City of Alpharetta in 2012 and is now an independent 501(c)(6) nonprofit. With a mission to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, the organization includes strategic advisory boards for Alpharetta’s leading technology companies, technology thought leadership events for local technology executives, Includes Tech Alpharetta Womens Forums STEAM Mentoring Program, Tech Studio. , and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center is a thriving tech startup incubator, home to dozens of tech startups. For more information, please visit https://www.techalpharetta.com.

About the TurkNet Leadership Group

Turknett Leadership Group (TLG) is a leadership development firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1987 by Bob and Lyn Turknett, TLG has provided timely leadership development services for 35 years. The Turknett Leadership Character Model creates the foundation for all his TLG service offerings. TLG has worked with thousands of individuals, teams and companies to help them reach their full potential. For more information on the Turknett Leadership Group and its activities, please visit www.turknett.com.

About WrightNow Solutions

WrightNow Solutions (WNS) is a talent development firm that helps companies win the talent wars and empower individuals to achieve professional development, employee retention, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. We help you reach the next level of success by focusing on your key challenges. Mission-critical people’s initiative. Starting with a youth demographic, WNS organizes his STE(A)M program that provides career awareness and life skills to ensure college students understand how to navigate the corporate environment. At WNS, our primary focus is on working with organizations to develop the technology they need to upskill/reskill talent, launch, sustain, excel, and ultimately advance their careers. and coordinating programs to develop business-aware skills. By creating customized programs and providing high-quality instruction in the latest in-demand technology and leadership skills, WNS enables companies to rebuild their skills, not restructure. At the same time, it offers nontraditional talent the opportunity to move from survival to success. For more information about WrightNow Solutions, please visit www.wrightnowsolutions.com.

