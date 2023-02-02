These are currently RTIH’s largest retail tech articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Emperia’s Italian job to help Pinko step into the Metaverse for the first time

Italian fashion brand Pinko celebrated the opening of its new Milan boutique by announcing the launch of the first virtual store developed using the Emperia platform.

It aims to increase brand awareness and reach new women’s communities, empowering women around the world to feel independent and express their femininity in a bespoke way. It is said that

Users can also visit the Pinko Metaverse experience to purchase the branded NFT, the Meta Love Bag.

A futuristic pink hue, the virtual store is lined with new, specially designed handbags.

Customers will be able to purchase these products directly from the Metaverse store from the brand new Pinco Galleria dedicated to this experience, allowing them to experience, interact and learn from them through 3D modeling.

2023 Begins: January’s Most Clicked RTIH Retail Tech Articles Are Here

These are the RTIH retail systems that caught our attention in January, including Amazon UK, Aldi, Trigo, HEB, AutoStore, Rohlik Group, AiFi and Yoti.

Fast fashion pure play Asos launches non-regular pricing partnership with Secret Sales

Secret Sales and Asos have announced a new non-regular pricing partnership that will allow visitors to the former’s platform to shop from an initial selection of up to 1,000 products from brands owned by the latter.

This includes Asos Design, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge.

Launched initially in the UK, all selected discounted items will no longer be available on Asos as the product will be housed in a secret sale.

Purchases will be fulfilled by Asos using existing fulfillment infrastructure and capabilities, including packaging and shipping.

Fashion retail tech startup Rosetta AI raises $2.4M in funding and aims to expand

Taiwanese startup Rosetta AI, which specializes in fashion and beauty e-commerce personalization, has raised $2.4M from 500 Global Flagship Fund, closing pre-A plus rounds that have raised a total of $4.6M to date announced.

Mercaux Pulse of Retail report shows retailers’ digital transformation strategies for 2023

The latest edition of Pulse of Retail, an annual report exploring the strategies of major retailers for the year ahead, was officially launched last week at the NRF 2023 event in New York.

AP Moller Maersk signs up for autonomous robot proof of concept with Dexory

AP Moller Maersk has embarked on a trial with Dexory and is currently running autonomous robots at its warehouse facility in Kettering, UK.

The proof of concept has been launched following Maersk Growths, the venture arm of AP Moller-Maersk, investing in Dexory in its latest funding round.

Trigo, Obsess, and Volumental Update: RTIH Showcases January’s Coolest Retail Tech Play

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson shares outstanding future retail tech rollouts starting in January, including America’s first checkout-free technology, drone delivery milestones, and the world’s most sophisticated and cutting-edge grocers I’d like to introduce_______

Blockchain, Robotics & Web3: 6 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About

RTIH brings together retail systems ventures that recently closed notable funding rounds, including Emperia, Gemba, ThriveCart and SYKY.

