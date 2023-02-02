What Happened in Retail Tech in January — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





Emperia, which creates an immersive e-commerce space for retail brands, has raised $10 million in Series A funding.

This follows an $875,000 pre-seed in 2021 (featuring Concept Ventures, SFC Capital and Blissgrowth).

The Series A round was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Daphni (via retail fund Dastore), Sony Innovation Fund, Background Capital, Stanford Capital Partners, Concept Ventures and others. Angels include Blissgrowths Jay Radia.

Emperia’s clients include Dior, Bloomingdales and Lacoste. It was launched in 2019 by fashion and retail specialist Olga Dogadkina and her VR innovation expert Simonas Holcmann.

We aim to use this new funding to grow our team, develop our virtual store SaaS platform, and enhance the capabilities of the data suite that powers it to accelerate our global market presence.

It also plans to leverage virtual store customer data to give retailers even better tools to personalize the customer experience.

Emperia also works with partners to bring a range of global virtual e-commerce solutions under one roof. Leverage the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem and its partners’ brands and retail technologies to deliver innovative customer experiences.

Self-driving car software specialist Oxbotica has raised $140 million in Series C investment.

The round includes financial and strategic partners in North America, EMEA and APAC, including new investors such as Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and ENEOS Innovation Partners.

Current shareholders reinvesting include global companies such as bp Ventures, BGF, Halma, Hostplus, Kiko Ventures (IP Group), Ocado Group, Tencent, Venture Science and ZF.

Oxbotica has raised approximately $225 million to date.

Latest funding drives geographic expansion in North America, EMEA and APAC, with autonomous operating systems in areas of immediate need and expansion potential, including agriculture, airports, energy, goods delivery and mining deployment will be accelerated. Share passenger transport.

