Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach Returns to USC’s Information Science Lab – USC Viterbi





From Dogtown and Z-Boy to Silicon Beach, Los Angeles’ West Side, where media, entrepreneurship and technology mix, has shaped the city’s culture and economy. Its tech hub, Silicon Beach, is no exception, transforming from a handful of promising companies into a global tech powerhouse.

But who was here first? USC’s Information Science Institute (ISI) is the unquestionable answer. Established in 1972 in the newly built Marina Towers in Marina del Rey, the first employees moved in when some floors of the building did not yet have exterior walls. ISI was created to help build his Arpanet, the ancestor of the Internet.

At the time, they rented the 12th and last floor of the building, but are now the main tenants in the South Tower (only 3 floors left!). Today, their computers still have the best views overlooking the Pacific Ocean, but the tech scene on land looks very different.

Even USC has expanded in the region since ISI was founded with the Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT) founded in 1999.

San Francisco’s tech space is perhaps most recognizable by its iconic Apple logo, but Los Angeles stays true to its eclectic character, haunted by its not-so-subtle bright yellow emblem. regional.

Stretching from Santa Monica to Playa Vista, Silicon Beach is now home to more than 500 tech companies. Such companies include tech giants such as Google, YouTube, Amazon, Facebook, TikTok, Hulu, and Postmates. Multi-billion dollar acquisitions such as Honey and Oculus have cemented Silicon Beach as a major player in the global tech industry, far from its origins in the region.

Google is heralding the growth of Silicon Beach. He established his first LA office in Santa Monica in 2003 and has since attracted other technology companies to the area. He then launched his new Venice campus with 100,000 square feet of office space in his three adjacent buildings, including the Frank Gehry-designed Binocular Building in 2011. In 2018, Google repurposed and expanded his 1940s hangar office building, the former Spruce Goose Hangar, in adjacent Playa Vista.

Again, smaller companies have followed suit, now owning sprawling campuses with stunning architecture, like Amazon’s 620 million expansion underway in Culver City. Facebook and YouTube are in Playa Vista, Hulu and Twitter are in Santa Monica, and Venice is still at the heart of the region.

The expansion was natural, as Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee explained. With Sony nearby, many other small businesses that complement film production can come here to collaborate and exchange information either on the same network or physically. ’” he elaborates. To some extent, some of the newer media companies like TikTok, also founded in Culver City, want to get closer to older media and get it taken seriously sooner. ”

Santa Monica has also experienced significant growth and diversification in its tech sector over the past decade. As of 2022, Santa Monica will have 3,166 companies operating in this industry, employing 29,000 people, employing 37% of the city’s workforce (and 63% of the generates about $2 billion. Originating in nearby Venice, Snap is now headquartered in Santa Monica and is the city’s largest private company with approximately 2,200 employees.

Jennifer Taylor, Santa Monica’s economic development manager, explains Silicon Beach’s expansion in recent years: Over the last four to five years there has been crossover between disciplines. It is a technology confluence with healthcare businesses, fintech businesses, and many technology businesses mixed with other industries.

A perfect blend of technology and entertainment talent, the video game industry has thrived in Santa Monica, with Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard since 2008 (Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero).

Another crossover company, GoodRx, combines technology and healthcare to provide affordable prescriptions to consumers around the world.

Santa Monica is particularly attractive to businesses due to its proximity to investment opportunities. Santa Monica’s entrepreneurial spirit is attracting millions of dollars, with venture investments reaching his $7.8 billion in 2020, making it an ideal environment to foster innovation.

Taylor elaborated: When asked why companies are moving to Santa Monica, he said it’s because of the quality of life and proximity to highly skilled workers. They also mentioned the ecosystem where employers have access to venture capital here. We often hear that from companies. The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has played an active role in recruiting new companies, convincing industry leaders and commercial brokers to join the growing technology and creative sectors.

Silicon Beach’s maturing economy has led to a variety of projects and initiatives to make life easier for tech workers. Culver City installs protected bus and bike lanes to improve access to many tech companies, and its clean power lines meet the demands of environmental initiatives launched by companies such as Amazon and Apple. is useful for

Other industries are also taking advantage of Silicon Beach’s growth. Goodwin, a global law firm, established its private equity and technology-focused Santa Monica law firm in 2019 and announced several early-stage technology partners in June 2022. added to the group. We built this area in response to strong buyer demand from tech workers looking for a home close to their offices.

So what can stop the expansion of Silicon Beach?

Unfortunately it is. This area is limited by its land. Santa Monica is only a small city of 16 square miles, and local construction laws do not allow him to build buildings higher than six stories without special permits. Successful companies tend to move south to extend Silicon Beach limits in more remote areas. This happened to Ring, a video doorbell camera company founded in Santa Monica and acquired by Amazon. We recently built a campus in Hawthorne near SpaceX. From the mothership, he’s about a 35 minute drive on his 405, which is busy in good weather.

Space is the biggest challenge to sustaining a business, Taylor admitted. Some companies should start incubating here and withdraw. We are just happy they were able to stay in the area. Because it benefits everyone without being within the city limits, it is an opportunity for talent development, venture his capital, and investment.

Silicon Beach pioneer USC ISI also has expansion plans to stay at its headquarters in Marina del Rey, doubling its workforce over the next five years and aggressively growing and expanding this Southern California tech hub. Aim to get involved.

Published February 1, 2023

