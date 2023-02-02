BoF Professional Summit Announcement: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech





Fashion tech will reach an inflection point this year as artificial intelligence development accelerates and the hype around web3 shifts to more realistic applications focused on utility, creativity and community.

Join global business leaders, technologists and creative innovators at The BoF Professional Summit: Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and an Inflection Point in Fashion Tech on March 22, 2023 at The Times Center in New York. Attendees will gain actionable insights to inform business strategy, optimize supply chain and retail operations, and leverage new channels to engage customers.

A limited number of tickets are available directly at The Times Center. Purchase your tickets by February 28, 2023 to secure a spot at the early bird price of $595 and save $100 on the full ticket price.

What topics are covered?

Attendees will participate in an efficient half-day, conversation-filled way forward to show how new technologies will fundamentally change the way fashion companies operate as they ride the next wave of innovation. can be expected in the form of

fashion and artificial intelligence

Understand the rapidly expanding use cases of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry, from practical tasks such as demand forecasting and pricing, to product design and new ways to connect with customers.

Innovation: Operations and Retail

Learn how machine learning and other technology solutions can transform the path to purchase, and how merging physical and digital experiences through in-store technology can increase dwell time and have a meaningful impact on the customer experience. Let’s learn.

Web3 Reality Check

web3 discusses the longevity of this technology and the return on investment for fashion businesses as it provides new marketing opportunities for brands and opportunities to build communities.

Who is this event for?

Strategy, retail, marketing and technology executives in the fashion industry are looking for new tools to generate revenue and connect with consumers. Entrepreneurs are looking for solutions that can scale their growing businesses.

Comments from previous attendees about the BoF event

It was great to connect with people working in the industry that I wouldn’t necessarily have met without this event.

PVH

BoF has done a great job curating good and unique minds to connect and create new conversations.

H&M Group

[I achieved] Mutually beneficial opportunities, further education and personal connections.

BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and Fashion Tech

