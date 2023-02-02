Defense Innovation Commission Launches Research to Promote Private Partnerships





The Washington Pentagon’s Innovation Advisory Board is seeking feedback from businesses and investors on how they can better partner with the private sector to drive growth in key technology areas.

The board’s Strategic Investment Capital Task Force released a study Wednesday, soliciting input from a range of companies on the challenges nontraditional business sectors face when partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense.

At the Feb. 1 meeting, board member and task force chair Will Roper said he needed to talk to people outside the division. It’s not just a startup. We really need to talk to investors. We also need to talk about defense companies that have worked with us for decades and how we think about working with companies that are not only part of the defense industrial base but also have a different track record. there is.

The study informs a broader study led by Under Secretary of Defense Heidi Shu that examines how the Department of Defense can mobilize private capital investment in technology areas critical to national security. These include areas such as hypersonics and directed energy, semiconductors and biotechnology.

The study, which Mr. Zhou called for in a Dec. 15 memo, follows the Pentagon’s Dec. 1 establishment of the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). Services field new technologies faster.

The Department of Defense struggles to transfer technology from the commercial sector to military users. While organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit and Air Forces AFWERX help build partnerships between these companies and the Department of Defense, the OSC’s focus is on deep technological areas where advances in science and engineering permeate. to lead seed funds to increase investment in

Jason Rathje, director of the new office, told a board meeting this week that many of the early conversations with investors focused on explaining the differences.

He said organizations like AFWERX and DIU do a lot of work to help transition commercial technology into what we buy. But while these conversations are inherently different than seeding and changing the economics of the deep tech community to boost some of the other areas of the economy deep within the supply chain. , is an area where it is necessary to reliably gain an advantage from the supply chain perspective.

Rathje said his team hopes to release the first investment strategy this summer that assesses liquidity opportunities in each of the Pentagon’s 14 key technology areas.

What this does is that it really helps us to tip and signal these tools to invest in the tech sectors that need this source most.

The agency also uses recent partnerships between the Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration to help fund and nurture much-needed technology. The initiative, called the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technologies Initiative, was announced on December 3 and will provide loan guarantees to new private investment funds. Rathje said the OSC plans to start accepting applications from companies in June.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the U.S. military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reports on some of the Department of Defense’s most important procurement, budget, and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/battlefield-tech/2023/02/01/defense-innovation-board-launches-survey-to-boost-private-partnerships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos