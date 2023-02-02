10 steps to future water sustainability





According to one think tank, 10 technology-based actions will ensure water sustainability into the future.

Twenty-six participants in Water 2050, an initiative in support of the future of water led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), focused on sustainability, technology, economics, governance, and social/demographic drivers as drivers of 10 We grouped the action items into four categories.

Accelerate innovation

One of the actions the group recommends is using technology to break down barriers to innovation, address regulatory compliance, and mitigate unintended consequences.

For example, according to a think-tank paper, combining real-time monitoring of critical control points with the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for decision-making can reduce risk as new technologies are introduced. The group also foresees the proliferation of smart sensors that can immediately identify potential problems with drinking water supplies and chemicals released into the environment and trigger automatic system adjustments or shutdowns.

Another action item is for governments to fund collaborations with water systems and technology developers to encourage investment in innovation and experimentation.

Developing a tech-savvy water workforce can also help foster innovation. The next generation of workers will apply advanced technology applications to causes like water that cut across social and environmental concerns, the report says. Moreover, it will usher in an era of digital solutions that will reconfigure many utility roles and demand new expertise.

Transforming water services

Digital solutions such as AI and machine learning (ML) can help optimize efficiency, operations and water quality. The report cites digital twins as a way to integrate and automate the entire function of a water utility, and augmented reality technology can help system operators troubleshoot using holographic displays powered by sensor information. Helpful. Remote robots could one day fix many of the identified problems, the report notes.

Another way to transform services is through real-time monitoring of water infrastructure, predictive analytics, and materials science. Water managers have long said updating and replacing infrastructure is their biggest pain point, but experts say technology could change that.

Advances in predictive analytics and materials science will enable a holistic approach to asset management, condition assessment and refurbishment, and the asset supply chain across the physical infrastructure, says the report. Combining this with predictive analytics, AI, and digital twins has the potential to lead to persistent infrastructures: adaptable, dynamic, and flexible systems with regenerative properties. For example, smart pipes could learn the causes of wear and tear and be made with materials that can self-repair, the report adds.

The final action item in this category includes the use of in-home and purpose-built technology, such as hub-and-spoke drinking water treatment models, where some treatment occurs at a central location and the rest at smaller facilities. It is included. Domestic and building-scale water treatments with sensors are also considered here, the report said.

Apply technology as a superior water equalizer.

Two actions apply here. One, to work towards rapid adoption of technology that drives equitable and sustainable outcomes, and the other, to provide consumers with real-time information so they can make informed decisions. am. For the former, AI and digital twins can help utilities visualize their systems in new ways and identify where services are not evenly distributed, the report notes. Just as high-speed Internet access has geographic and cost barriers, next-generation water technologies present their own accessibility challenges.

For the latter, a continuous data stream will revolutionize decision-making for local leaders, water utility managers, and the general public. Consumers can, for example, know whether water quality meets government or own standards and take appropriate action.

secure the future

Public trust is part of the fourth and final category that also addresses cybersecurity. It calls on water authorities to create a bill of rights for customer data so that consumers know what data is being collected and how it is being used.

A tenth recommendation is to establish water community systems and cultures that proactively and uniformly address cyber risks. The challenge in the coming decades will be to design robust and resilient automation and data networks while maximizing efficiency and safety through innovative new technologies, says the report.

All actions support the US Water Alliances One Water initiative. The idea is that all water has value and should be managed in a sustainable, comprehensive and integrated way.

Stephanie Kanowitz is a freelance writer based in Northern Virginia.

