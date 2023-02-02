Quick Ways to Create Change > 16th Air Force (Air Force Cyber) > Newsroom





JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA. — The LION Pride program was launched last year. This is a sector-wide innovation program that goes beyond technological solutions to solicit suggestions and ideas that can rapidly improve mission capabilities, streamline processes and improve quality of life. , and drive positive change. “In 2023, we want to build on last year’s success and increase awareness of the program,” said Scott Frazier, 363d ISR Wing LION Pride Principal Facilitator. “[We want to] Bring a real sense of lion pride to your desk-level members on a mission. They need to know we are here to foster ideas to improve mission capabilities, change processes, and improve quality of life. Frazier added that the unit can expect to see more messages and campaigns in their space this year. One of Lion’s Pride’s challenges last year was dealing with growing pains with new programs. Frazier says:

Each submission received last year was so different that the Lion Pride process flow had to be adjusted on the fly. “For the mission feature submission, the turnover to completion was from his three weeks to his two months,” Frazier said. “None of the submissions were mission-critical or time-critical, so we worked at a reasonable rate and ensured due diligence. It took.”

He added that the diversity and experience they gained helped establish a solid baseline that greatly streamlined Lion Pride’s process flow. This means you can bring your ideas to life faster without compromising quality. From a technology standpoint, utilizing the Enterprise Process Management System (EPMS) software suite (Confluence and Jira) proved successful. “As Wing standardizes on the use of his EPMS Group’s programs, access to LION Pride has become a seamless endeavor,” said Frazier. Areas for improvement this year include serving the communications squad in geographically separated units, loading LION Pride desktop shortcuts, and partnering with Wing A6s for regular accessibility checks. increase. Members of Langley Campus should notice The LION Pride desktop shortcut added to He NIPR Station, effective mid-2022. One of his biggest wins last year was the DEEP Blue II submission. This is a mission ability multiplier. “Lion Pride has been given over $140,000 in funding to increase the mission capability of the 361st ISR Group Airmen,” he said. “Lion Pride has proven to be the perfect vehicle to fund this important function. A feature that may have stalled with other funding avenues has been approved. Combined Squadron Innovation Funds and Wing Commander’s Operations & Maintenance (O&M) program budget. In 2022, LION Pride will receive approximately $200,000 “It’s the fastest way to create change. No data calls or ‘open seasons,'” says Frazier. The door is always open and welcomes submitted submissions. This method is far superior to other innovations. program. This open architecture decouples innovation from standard submission deadlines and allows creativity to flow freely as concepts develop. has helped Airmen arrive at solutions to their ideas. Now the only limit is your imagination!” To learn more or submit ideas, visit https://confluence.epms.af Go to .mil/display/LD/LION+PRIDE+Home/ or click the “The LION Pride” icon on your desktop.

