



Monorail Stories GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Monorail Stories GoldBerg PC Game 2022 Overview

Good morning, and welcome to the Monorail Transit System that links cities M and L. This amazing feat of engineering allows thousands to travel between cities every day and mingle with each other. Every day a hundred new stories are born in the cars that run on the track hanging over the bay. Every day extraordinary things happen to ordinary people. This is their story. Sylvie and Ahmel, from M City and L City, are two people who don’t know each other, but still influence each other’s lives through the monorail they share every day. day at different times. Every day they choose who to talk to on the monorail, how to treat their fellow passengers, and what to do as the monorail makes it over the bay. Each day is a new chapter in their shared story, one you can write in own or with a friend, through an asynchronous multiplayer mode. When you control Ahmal and Silvie every day, you’ll meet dozens of people on the go. How you choose to interact with them is up to you, the choices you make on the Monorail affect their stories – or rather, the shared story they inhabit and you create with every decision and every interaction, leading to one of the many endings to hold and selfie. When their story ends, yours can begin. Season’s Story mode offers you the ability to select a new traveler and experience the city from another perspective, with new content and stories added at regular intervals. The two city-states face turmoil and uncertainty, just like the people who pass between them on the monorail every day. Their fate may well be determined not by what people do, but by the way they treat one another, or rather how you decide they treat one another. Control Ahmal and Silvie in single player, or find a friend and experience the non-linear story through the asynchronous multiplayer mode. Explore each city’s monorail station as you wait for the monorail, each with its own interactions and secrets.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/reload group: GoldBergGame File name: Monorail_Stories_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 770 MBMD5SUM: ac590222004f60d8b89819ba917c8851

System Requirements for Monorail Goldberg Stories

Before you start Monorail Stories GoldBerg Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows Vista + * Processor: 2GHz dual core * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: nVidia(R) 8800 GT / AMD(R) 4670 or faster (16:9 aspect ratio) * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 500MB available space * Additional Notes: DRM-free

Recommended:

* OS: Windows Vista + * Processor: 2GHz dual core * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: nVidia(R) 8800 GT / AMD(R) 4670 or faster (16:9 aspect ratio) * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 500 MB available space

Monorail Stories GoldBerg free download

Click on below button to start Monorail Stories GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

