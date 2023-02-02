Apple Fires Head of Product Design, Team Reports to COO Jeff Williams





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has no plans to replace its vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, when he steps down in the next few months. Instead, the report claims Apple’s product design team will report directly to his chief of operations at the company, Jeff Williams.

Apple plans to give key product designers a bigger role within the team, but the new arrangement still “irritates” some employees, the report said. Alan Dye will continue to lead Apple’s software design team, the report adds.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed in a statement shared with Bloomberg last October that Hankey was leaving the company.

“Apple’s design team brings together creative professionals from all over the world to imagine products that are unmistakably Apple,” the statement said. “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition. She would like to thank her for her leadership and her contributions.” .”

Hankey succeeded Jony Ive as Apple’s de facto design chief after he left the company in 2019 and reported to Williams. The report notes that Apple may eventually choose to hire a new industrial design chief, but there are no such plans at this time.

Since Ive left the company, Apple has focused more on function than form, but it’s unclear whether his departure led directly to such a change. and other ports have been brought back to the high-end MacBook Pro. Also, some Apple TV users were unhappy with the previous remote, so Apple revamped the Siri Remote with a more traditional touchpad and button layout. design.

