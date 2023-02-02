



A staggering-looking work by British artist Sasha Jaffri prepares to head to the moon in an ongoing race to ensure that mankind’s extraplanetary footprint includes the world’s worst artwork. doing.

Launched last year by Serenian, a company that specializes in curating space art, Jafris’ moon-bound work, “We Rise Together By the Light of the Moon,” is an etching in gold-plated aluminum. There are men and women surrounded. Her 88 heart scribble motifs in various sizes. It was developed by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace technology company, Blue Origin, and will be carried on a United Launch Alliance rocket powered by an engine deposited by Astrobotic’s lunar lander. When the piece physically lands on the moon, a small beep will sound in the control room and 88 of her NFTs will be released onto Earth, Jafri told his CNN. And while that description sounds like it was generated by a drunken ChatGPT bot, even artificial intelligence is powerless to come up with an idea as bad as this.

Jafri explains that the original artwork was this beautiful heart motif. Two figures intertwine and reconnect, surrounded by flowers and fauna. This composition is said to capture humanity’s unity through love and empathy, but in reality, if you received a Valentine’s Day card with this image on it, you would immediately burn the card and use your mobile phone. Block senders with From my point of view, the main advantage of sending this art into space is that the chances of someone having to see it in person are greatly reduced.

Jafri is best known for creating the Guinness World Records 17,000-square-foot canvas that was produced at the Atlantis Palm Hotel in Dubai and sold for $62 million. (According to the Guinness Book of Records website, the current record holder for largest canvas is Emad his Salehi in Qatar as of December 2022.) Chelsea’s Leila Heller His gallery website lists works by Jafris is in Barack’s Obama, George collection. Clooney and the UAE Ruling Family. Artists now seem to have moved away from making art large enough to be seen from space to sending their work directly into space. I think it’s really great to see an artist grow in their practice that way, but I think we can all agree that’s not the case.

Serenian poster on the project (photo via Serenian)

The artwork was reportedly commissioned by British space robotics tech Spacebit and transmitted using NASA’s commercial payload service. NASA Commercial Payload Services will rapidly acquire lunar delivery services from American companies for projects that enhance lunar science, exploration, or commercial development capabilities. (A NASA representative quickly clarified to Hyperallergic that NASA is not involved in or overseeing the initiative.)

Of course, space art is a highly competitive field, and last year many news broke that Jeff Koons would be the first certified artist to submit (crappy) artwork to the Moon. The project, titled Moon Phases, has spawned a lot of press and some terrestrial artefacts and his NFTs, but there seems to be no evidence that any of Koons’ sculptures were actually launched into orbit. . (Hyperallergy has asked Pace his gallery for comment on the opening of Koons’ space gallery.)

Elon Musks proposed a billionaire art tour because it is said to be on SpaceX’s schedule in 2023. It would be such a shame to send so many people into space and not have crappy art for them to see.

So let’s review: The billionaire has grown from loving crappy art to giving it away to an unsuspecting (and thankfully uncaring) universe. Sacha Jafri has grown from (probably) world record-setting large-scale art to small, world-class art. And those who command the greatest concentration of wealth on Earth continue to have better ideas of what to do with it, other than launching it into space. I paint a tragic picture of the future, which is the motto of my artistic endeavors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hyperallergic.com/797467/move-over-jeff-koons-artwork-sacha-jafri-headed-to-moon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos