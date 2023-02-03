Sony bids farewell to PlayStation supply chain woes





Getting a PlayStation 5 was harder than beating the infamous Devil May Cry 5.

The console was released in November 2020, but it was nearly impossible to find supply chain issues related to the pandemic. PlayStation owner Sony revealed Thursday that it sold more PS5s than ever in the final quarter of 2022, providing solid evidence that the PS5 drought is finally coming to an end.

Play is finally limitless — this time it’s actually

It can’t be overstated how difficult it was for gamers to score for the PS5. Consoles were in short supply due to a worldwide chip shortage, but consumers had to contend with scalpers programming bots to buy units as soon as they became available. The new PS5 availability boosted Sony’s prospects, an impressive feat considering the video game industry faced its first recession in a decade this holiday season.

That’s all great news for incoming Sony president Hiroki Totoki, the former company’s chief financial officer, who started a new role in April and seems anxious to leave. At the press conference, he said, “I’m obsessed with growth.

For PlayStation, growth means competing with Microsoft’s Xbox, and console wars are becoming more brutal than Mortal Kombat 11.

Microsoft is about to acquire game studio Activision/Blizzard. This will allow you to manage very popular game titles such as Call of Duty. The FTC and other antitrust agencies are now investigating whether the deal will harm competition, and Sony is urging lawmakers to block it. The drama became unusually public late last week with a tweet from Microsoft’s head of communications. He did not disclose the source of the information.

Cross-pollination: The Last of Us, an HBO series based on the game published by Sony in 2013, brought critical acclaim and increased viewership, paving the way for game-to-series adaptations . Amazon and Netflix are already working on series based on PlayStation properties. Meanwhile, Paramount+ boasted last March that a series based on his Halo franchise on Xbox set a new viewership record. Mario Bros. version next? Oh wait…

