Google Chrome becomes dangerous for millions of users starting next week





Google Chrome is set to be potentially dangerous to millions of web browser users starting next week.

Newer versions of Google Chrome that aren’t compatible with older versions of Windows make these operating systems vulnerable to hackers.

Google will end support for Windows versions 7, 8/8.1 on February 7th when it rolls out the latest Chrome release.

Chrome version 110 will be the first version to require Windows 10 or later, and this transition leaves version 109 as the last Chrome browser to support older versions of Windows.

Users still using systems that Google no longer supports will not receive security updates, software updates, or technical support, leaving their devices vulnerable to security threats.

Windows 7 security fixes will not be available from the release date, but for Windows 8/8.1, Google will continue to provide critical security fixes to Google Chrome 109 until October 10, 2023 to ease the transition for customers. said to issue

A Critical severity issue allows an attacker to read or write arbitrary resources on the underlying platform (including but not limited to file system, registry, network, etc.) with full user privileges. said Google.

Google Chrome users still using Windows 7 and 8/8.1. Internet giants are ending support for older operating systems, potentially exposing them to security threats.Credit: Getty

The code between Chrome and those older versions of Windows was officially cut on January 10th, impacting millions of people.

Google said it will end support and recommended that users migrate to a supported Windows version to ensure they continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features.

Users must upgrade to Windows 10 to continue receiving new Chrome releases.

Say goodbye to Windows 7

Microsoft, the company behind Windows, ended support for previous versions of the operating system three years ago.

When Windows 7 was released in 2009, Microsoft promised 10 years of support for the system. This period he will end in 2020.

Microsoft said at the time that it had stopped supporting Windows 7 so it could focus its investments on supporting new technologies and great new experiences.

Windows 7 users will no longer receive security updates, software updates, or technical assistance, leaving their devices vulnerable to security threats.

Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016 and support for Windows 8.1 ended on January 10, 2023.

