Sony Dualsense Edge PS5 Controller Review: Unparalleled Features





More than two years after the PS5’s release, Sony’s new DualSense Edge controller offers a premium upgrade to the console’s bundled gamepad and rivals Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller. This is a competition-focused professional gamepad with back paddles, fully remappable buttons, adjustable triggers, and replaceable parts. The Edge has a hefty £210/$200 price tag at launch, but is it worth paying the premium? And how does it compare to third-party alternatives, not to mention the Xbox Elite controller? prize.

First, pay your membership dues for the original DualSense. The £60/$70 controller got off to a great start with the bundled Astro’s Playroom game showcasing its features beautifully at launch, from adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to speakers, gyrometers and accelerometers. Other titles such as Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart also make great use of hardware capabilities, but there are also more basic implementations – like Call of Duty, where trigger resistance is more action than immersive revolution. has become a barrier to

Despite this mixed success with more advanced features, the DualSense is also a more ergonomic controller than its predecessor, which the DualSense Edge carries over.

Here’s the DualSense Edge review in full video format.

Of course, you can’t expect anything less from a £210, $200 or €240 controller. That’s roughly 3.5 times the price of the regular DualSense, so the Edge really has a lot to offer. Before we get into the highlights and lowlights, let’s see what’s in the box.

The Edge comes in a hard white case that perfectly matches the PS5. It comes with a long braided USB-C cable and extra paddles and thumbsticks. Thanks to the hatch on the back, you can charge the controller inside the case. An additional plastic connector allows you to physically lock the USB cable to the controller.

What about the Edge controller itself? Sony doesn’t change what already works. The size that fits in your hand is almost the same as a normal DualSense. The handle, button placement, and stick placement are identical down to the millimeter. However, there are some subtle tweaks, including a higher weight of 335g compared to the regular DualSense’s 280g. The bottom half of the controller is glossy black plastic, as are the trackpad and buttons. Any more? Well, this is where we start seeing the first new features. Main advantages and corresponding disadvantages.

So the number one advantage is the replaceable analog sticks. We’re not talking tops on sticks, but here are her three pair of alternative options, each styled differently. Alternatively, you can pull the release slider on the back to eject the entire stick module, opening the front of the controller to replace the entire mechanism. Now, albeit a complicated procedure, you can fix stick drift or a completely broken thumbstick without binning the entire controller. DualSense Edge offers a unique workaround in this sense. Perhaps there will be third-party replacement sticks for this as well. Hall effect joysticks, for example, are incredible because they are much more durable and have a much narrower dead zone.

This modular approach makes a lot of sense. But don’t expect to get a replacement stick module for free. You have to pay £20/$20 each or double his for a pair on his website at Sony. Also, if you’re swapping two sticks, you’ll most likely be buying a brand new regular DualSense. So if you’re buying this primarily for the luxury of replaceable sticks, or if you’re avoiding stick drift, be aware that it’s an extra cost.

OS-level integration is a feature that third-party controllers cannot address.

A second advantage of the Edge is the ability to tune the triggers of competitive shooters. His two sliders on the back of the controller let you set a physical stopping point for pressing the trigger. This translates from full-distance travel, ideal for racing games, to hair he trigger placement suitable for gun firing in FPS titles. In my experience, however, it’s not as tight as it could be: third-party alternatives like the Hex Gaming Rival Pro can have just 2mm of trigger travel, beating the Edge in immediate response. While the Rival Pro controller is only set up for FPS games, the Edge gives you the flexibility to play the full range of PS5 titles.

Point 3 is probably the most innovative upgrade, the back paddle. Like the Xbox Elite controller, the DualSense Edge features magnetically attached metal rear buttons that are easily replaceable. The box includes two styles, long and short, which land perfectly on the spare ring finger when it comes to positioning. The key is to bring all the expected benefits to the two additional inputs. For Elden Ring and other Soulslike titles, there’s no more awkward claw placement of pressing a circle button to run while tweaking analog sticks for camera controls. DualSense Edge allows you to assign that circle’s “run” button function to the right rear paddle. Put the item use on the left paddle instead of the square and the job is done. The right thumb now rarely needs to release the stick during combat, giving it full control.

This is the official feature trailer for DualSense Edge.

The ability to remap to the paddle buttons is useful, but Sony goes one step further: Integrated into the PS5 front end is a full menu exclusive to DualSense Edge owners. Here you can remap anything from face buttons, directional pads, touchpad input, and more. Like the Xbox controller menu, you can completely recreate the layout of your game. Stick calibration is also fully controlled via a sophisticated menu, with different velocity curves and fine-tuned trigger dead zones per stick. Integrating everything into the PS5 menu gives DualSense Edge a huge advantage over third-party options, and it’s all fully remappable. You can switch between profiles and default settings. Oddly enough, there are two FN buttons, left and right, to access this additional menu, so you may have the opportunity to add profiles based on which FN button you press.

For all its great customization advantages, DualSense Edge has one glaring drawback. For example, only two back paddles are available compared to four or even third-party efforts such as the Scuf Relex Pro on the Xbox Elite controller. Especially in his FPS titles like CoD, he can use the four back paddles to remap all face buttons so his right thumb never has to leave the stick. Unfortunately, Edge forces you to choose between his two most commonly used actions. That’s why I chose to jump and reload in Modern Warfare 2. And for all the advantages of Elden Ring, it is clear that here he is better with four buttons. Two additional tasks for switching items. Again, the back paddle feels like the DualSense Edge’s most innovative benefit given the PS5 OS support, but it’s a little disappointing to only have two.

Finally, a note about battery life. A typical DualSense is rated at around 12-15 hours, which often feels like less in my experience. However, the Sony-approved DualSense Edge has even less battery life. An online teardown (embedded below) also confirms exactly why this is. Internally, the Edge appears to have a 1050mAh battery compared to the original DualSense’s 1560mAh. It’s frustrating: while the Edge model has incredible flexibility, it doesn’t address the major criticisms of standard controllers, which is a shame.

Overall, the DualSense Edge has features beyond comparison in the PS5 controller space. First, there is official OS-level support, allowing full button remapping and fine-grained control over all sticks and inputs. Second, there’s the fact that both of the Edge’s analog stick modules can be replaced with new official units, but at an additional cost. Also great benefits are the customizable paddles, analog top, adjustable trigger travel and a nice hard case. It’s a great package. At £210/$200, it’s quite an upgrade for the avid user.

said it? The downside is also hard to ignore. Microsoft’s equivalent Elite controller currently sells for a much lower price of £140. The Elite doesn’t have a swappable stick module, but it matches just about every other bullet point on the Edge while adding four back paddles. There’s no doubt that Sony’s Edge efforts are strong, but Microsoft tweaked and perfected its own premium his pad years ago, and it’s hard to beat.

As a way to wrap up this review, I actually asked Digital Foundry’s Will Judd if he could send a similar “competitive” option to the Edge.

DualSense Edge (top left) and other high-end controllers: Hexgaming Rival Pro (top right), MegaModz PS5 (bottom left), Scuf Reflex Pro for Xbox (bottom right).

First up is the Scuf Reflex Pro which costs £220 on the PS5 model. (In this case, we have the Xbox “Instinct” model, but the PS5 version works just as well.) Functionally, his four You get a back button. At £250, there is also a more expensive Reflex FPS model. This removes support for adaptive triggers and replaces both triggers with an “immediate” short press input. Sadly, the PS5 model doesn’t seem to have a way to adjust the trigger style with the physical switches possible on the Xbox equivalent. Depending on your order, it will be either. Its high-end models are great for shooters, but for all-around compatibility, the Scuf Pro is more flexible.

Next up is a product from Megamodz (golden design pictured). This “eye-catching” controller costs around $170, but you can customize the controller to your liking. And Megamodz lives up to its name. It’s the official his DualSense controller at its core, with a full range of mods including customizable shoulder button travel, two back paddles, mechanical face buttons, mods for rapid fire, and other cheat-grade options. There are also plenty of color and theme options available, with a fully loaded controller costing over $300. Megamodz is an interesting route if you’re looking for a personal touch.

Finally, the full 420 glory of Hexgaming Rival Pro (also pictured above). Thankfully, other designs are available and offer similar features to the Edge for a similar price ($200). The package features multiple changeable thumbstick tops and four rear buttons, all remappable via the controller itself. Also, the Rival Pro’s trigger travel is 2mm shorter than the standard DualSense’s 7mm. Again, the movement is fixed, so there’s no way to adjust it from game to game like you can with the official premium controller.

Looking at the third-party competition, the DualSense Edge really holds up in terms of features for its price. Costs increase accordingly. And getting adjustable triggers into the bargain seems like a big challenge for PS5’s third-party solutions as well.

So the DualSense Edge is in the right place. The original DualSense is of course a much better value proposition and more than good enough for most people, but if you spend a lot of time gaming on the PS5, especially competitive titles, the Edge has some offers significant benefits of Lower your investment while providing flexibility, resilience, and OS-level integration that third-party alternatives can’t match.

