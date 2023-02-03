Microsoft Bings ChatGPT features will be faster and richer with GPT-4





As previously reported, we have more information about Microsoft’s plans to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing Search. Reed Albergotti said that adding to Bing Search isn’t just his ChatGPT in OpenAI, but a faster and richer version named GPT-4.

report. The report states: Currently, it can take some time for ChatGPT to respond (sometimes minutes in my experience).

ChatGPT currently running on GPT-3.5 feels slow and can take several minutes to output results. Reports say that the responses generated by GPT-4 “sound more human and more detailed.”

GPT-4. GPT-4, short for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4, is a neural network created by OpenAI. This is the next version of GPT-3.5, which is currently used by ChatGPT.

As a reminder, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022. It builds on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 family of large-scale language models, fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

ChatGPT uses content from across the web from 2021 onwards to learn how to answer questions, but when it comes to hot and trending topics, it’s hard. can be found in detail in this blog post.

Is Google in trouble? As I said before, I don’t think Google is in trouble despite reports of “code red” on AI-based chatbots. Google has advanced AI and machine learning that could potentially do exactly what ChatGPT already does, or more. In fact, Google is rumored to have launched its own version of him named Apprentice Bard.

Google’s spam team said there are ways to detect and neutralize the types of AI-plagiarized content. Furthermore, we know there are a lot of tools out there for detecting AI-generated content, so if AI can detect AI, how much code red is that?

why you care. New search features, especially chatbots, can change searcher behavior. Understanding searcher behavior and appearing where people are searching is critical to driving awareness, traffic and business for you and your clients.

This is very new, but search engines and marketers have a lot of interest in this kind of AI. I am sure we are all keeping a close eye on this space and making sure it is used wisely for our clients and stakeholders.

