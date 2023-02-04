Google invests $300 million in Anthropic as tech’s AI arms race heats up





Earlier this week, news broke that a San Francisco-based AI startup rival ChatGPT Anthropic has raised a $300 million round.

On Friday, it was revealed that the investor providing the money was none other than tech giant Google.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

The deal, which gives Google a 10% stake in the company, comes just weeks after news broke that Microsoft had made a major investment in OpenAI.

Claude, an Anthropics AI chatbot, is in closed beta mode, but a paper detailing its goals hopes to combat harmful prompts by explaining why they are dangerous or misleading. It has been.

This is not Google, but its parent company, Alphabet, making its first foray into AI. In 2015, Alphabet acquired DeepMind, a London-based AI startup founded in 2010, building his NLP model similar to ChatGPT.

Dominance of AI

The new year is shaping up to be an all-out AI war. Late last month, Microsoft announced it had agreed a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in his OpenAI, the startup behind artificial intelligence tools ChatGPT and DALL-E, with a reported $10 billion. I finally confirmed.

Funding in the AI ​​space has accounted for about 10% of all venture funding in recent years, according to Crunchbase data. Even last year, when venture capital dried up, AI had its second-best-funded year ever.

Just this week, The Information reported that an AI startup co-founded by two founders who left Adept AI recently raised $8 million. And Perplexity AI, which develops a search engine that lets you ask questions through chatbots, is looking to raise $15 million in a seed round.

Anthropics’ new round could bring the company’s total valuation to $5 billion, reports The New York Times. The startup has raised $704 million in Series A and Series B funding rounds in 2022, according to Crunchbase data.

Illustrated by Dom Guzman

Clarification: This story has been changed since it was first published to clarify the terms of the contract.

