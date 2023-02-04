Google feels threatened by ChatGPT and this is its response





Image: Getty Images

As the world goes crazy for ChatGPT, Google will give public access to its latest conversational AI, revealing next week how AI will transform Search, Maps and other apps to

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors this week that the company will be a “friend of search” that will allow it to “talk directly” to the latest and most powerful language models.

The company is rushing to put together a redesigned search homepage with multiple sections for asking questions between users and Google-made chatbots like ChatGPT, but it doesn’t seem to match traditional search results. Combined.

Google seems ready to show off what they’re working on now, but we don’t yet know if it’s an “apprentice bard”.

According to The Verge, Google also sent out media invites to its Wednesday, Feb. 8 event, saying, “We’re using the power of AI to reimagine how people search, explore, and interact with information in a more natural and natural way.” We’ll show you how to make it intuitive.You’ll find what you need better than ever.” The event will be streamed on YouTube at 8:30 AM ET.

Increased openness tries to remind the world that Google has been at the forefront of AI research for the past decade and remains relevant amid growing questions about ChatGPT’s impact on Google’s search business It seems to reflect Google’s efforts. That’s because Microsoft, through its big investment in OpenAI, has suddenly taken a broader view beyond the enterprise.

Despite Google’s many AI breakthroughs in computer vision, large-scale language models, and a ton of research, most of them are dwarfed by the general public in the way OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E have in a matter of weeks. Not attracting attention. Even a controversy about a Google engineer claiming that his LAMDA at Google was sentient never generated the interest ChatGPT has.

But as Meta’s head of AI, Yan LeCun, pointed out last week, ChatGPT is built on Google’s Transformer technology. This fact is largely unknown or even cared for outside AI research circles.

Analysts at Swiss bank UBS estimate that ChatGPT has hit 100 million active users in two months, making it the fastest growing app in history. TikTok took him nine months to reach 100 million active users.

Google’s event also mentions AI for Google Lens, Translate, Shopping and Maps. Of course, Google may not discuss the latest and most powerful language models related to their core products.

But it would be a benign not to do so compared to recent bold statements made by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella since investing in OpenAI and launching the Azure OpenAI service. Last week, Nadella told investors that he will be building AI into all of Microsoft’s products, whether they’re productivity apps or consumer apps.

Microsoft announced a new Teams Premium Microsoft 365 add-on this week. GPT-3.5 enhances intelligent summarization of conferencing capabilities.

GitHub, owned by Microsoft, is already using OpenAI’s Codex model to generate coding suggestions for developers paying for a Copilot subscription. Nadella said this is the first large-scale product using OpenAI’s technology.

