Amazon and Google Report Slowdown in Cloud Sales The Register





The latest financial results from cloud giants Google and Amazon Web Services show that cloud computing adoption is finally slowing down. This is because customers are pressing for a moratorium amid the economic downturn in much of the West.

Amazon Group’s overall revenue increased 9% to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter, while AWS revenue grew 20% year over year to $21.4 billion.

Full-year 2022 Group net revenue increased 9% to $514 billion in 2022, with AWS growing 29% year-over-year to $80.1 billion. This is very different from the early days of the pandemic.

AWS added new customers last year, including the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and Brookfield Asset Management. Senior veep and CFO Brian Olsavsky said the slowdown began in the third quarter as “companies of all sizes assessed how to optimize their cloud spending in response to challenging macroeconomic conditions.” This trend continued in the fourth quarter.

“Looking ahead, we expect these optimization efforts to continue to be a headwind to AWS growth for at least the next few quarters. The growth rate is in the mid-teens,” he said on an investor conference call.

Google also posted the results. Overall, Alphabet, which owns Google’s search and cloud business, disappointed the market with revenue of $75.32 billion in the fourth quarter, up just 1% year-over-year. Ad revenue was $59 billion, down 3.6% from the same period in 2021.

Cloud revenue grew 32% to $7.3 billion, but growth has slowed by more than 50% in recent years. However, the unit’s operating loss narrowed from $890 million to $480 million.

Google plans to book $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion related to the 12,000 job losses it announced last month, most of which will be recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Google has high hopes for data engineering, analytics and AI projects, including DeepMind, the UK-founded company behind the board games Go and protein folding. Its financial performance will be reported as part of its core business.

Ruth, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, said: Porat on the phone with an investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/03/amazon_google_results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos