Why Small Businesses Don’t Need to Look to the U.S. to Innovate





UK healthtech SMEs are increasingly turning to the US as they struggle to navigate the post-Brexit regulatory process, but it doesn’t have to be, says a major Experts argue.

Up to 24% of UK-based healthtech SMEs are now looking to launch innovations in the US, and feel they lack support and communication when trying to do so in the UK, according to a new report from CPI .

A total of 70% of SMEs said they found recent medical device regulation changes challenging, especially in the post-Brexit period and as the transition to the UKCA has not yet been completed. bottom.

A survey of over 350 SMEs concluded that the UK may be missing out on early-stage investment in medical device and healthtech innovation as a result.

But Elaine Gemmell, head of regulatory affairs at InnoScot Health, says that while the UK system is not without flaws, small businesses need not look elsewhere in the world unless their regulatory strategy dictates otherwise. I don’t think so.

Gemmell said: “These are disappointing results and have some basis. It must be said that with the right guidance, the UK regulatory framework can be successfully navigated.” If so, you don’t need to go anywhere else.

Certainly, getting through the U.S. regulatory system has benefits in some cases, for example when most Class I devices are exempt.

That being said, the US system, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is based on having a substantially equivalent predicate device, which is fine if there is a predicate, but for UK small businesses The new and novel nature of the device may mean that there are no predicates that require premarket approval (PMA) instead. That option can result in significant costs on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The CPI report notes that the UK maintains excellent research, but with UK inventions being commercialized by companies from other countries, the infrastructure for commercialization needs to be improved. It suggests that there is

Gemmell added: Before Brexit, when there was a simpler European regulatory route, there was a compelling argument for similar market penetration in countries, including non-EU countries accepting CE marking. With the UK unilaterally venturing out of her EU, that argument is very difficult to make, and the resulting extra complexity does not solve the problem.

At the same time, we hope that the situation in the UK will improve soon, but in the short term SMEs will be able to do much or more of what they want by leveraging trusted localized regulatory expertise. You should be able to achieve it all. No need to navigate ever-changing regulatory frameworks and invest valuable resources elsewhere.

