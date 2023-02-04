Ring in the new year: AIR 83 is out!





As we head into the new year, in this issue we hear from a number of industry experts who are shedding light on the key trends both airports and airlines will see in the coming year.

Whether you’re on your iPad, desktop, or smartphone, you can read magazines online for free.

The UK has announced that airport security rules will be relaxed from June 2024. This is a policy change originally scheduled for December 2022. You can see the restrictions on liquids and electrical products being relaxed with orders for all major airports. Across the country to install new advanced technology at security checkpoints.

We will also look at newly published papers from Transport for North. The paper highlights how maximizing the UK’s northern airports and creating a ‘Northern Gateway’ can help maximize the region’s economic potential.

Aircraft icing is a particular safety concern at this time of year. But as we learned from British company Cav Systems (formerly known as TKS) on how to mitigate ice hazards, ice accretion can be stopped by effective ice protection systems.

In addition to all this, it also examines the emergence of drones in logistics and transportation, and the market is projected to grow exponentially over the next five years.

Read on for more on this. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @Airport_Mag.

Peter Nilsson, Editor

In this issue Airline trends to see in 2023

The 2022 travel disruptions mean the airline has made headlines for all the wrong reasons and wants to avoid repeat performances. As we head into the new year, Kirstie Pickering asks what trends will dominate the airline industry in 2023 and what more can be done to address passenger concerns.

New report highlights UK’s northern gateway potential

A new report from TfN outlines how to maximize the region’s economic potential by making the most of northern airports. PeterNilson analyzes the details.

UK to ease airport security rules in 2024

The UK has announced it will relax airport security rules from June 2024. This is a policy change originally scheduled for December 2022.

Aircraft icing: Breakdown of anti-icing

Aircraft are vulnerable to icing, but this can be stopped by effective anti-icing systems.Jasleen Manninvestigates.

Predictions for 2023: What trends can we expect from airports?

In 2022, airports continue to battle post-pandemic recovery, but there is still much to overcome as we enter the new year. From passenger demand to sustainability essentials, Kirstie Pickering examines what experts predict will hold in her 2023.

How will the drone corridor transform the logistics sector?

The global drone logistics and transportation market is set to grow exponentially over the next five years. What are its benefits and challenges? Viola Caon reports.

Next issue preview

Unsurprisingly, more aircraft are flying in the air due to the post-pandemic recovery of the aviation industry. In the next issue, the British Air Traffic Controller will speak to NATS about increased activity in British airspace and why it is positive for the future of aviation.

Want to be notified when a new AIR issue is published? Sign up for email alerts here!

We will only use your email address to let you know when new issues are available. AIRs are published bimonthly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airport-technology.com/features/flying-into-a-new-year-air-83-out-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos