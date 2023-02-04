Adelaide woman wins second defamation lawsuit against Google over search results





The Adelaide woman is the second to file a lawsuit against Google after it was discovered that a search engine deliberately posted derogatory comments about her online despite winning $100,000 from the company in a similar lawsuit in 2015. won a defamation lawsuit.

Bottom line: Janice Duffy won a defamation lawsuit against Google in 2015. Then more defamatory search results for him appeared.

The Supreme Court of South Australia has ruled that 66-year-old Janice Duffy was defamed for comments in search results published on google.com.au in 2015 and 2016.

However, Google does not have to pay damages for search results on google.com. Because the judge decided they could not prove beyond the balance of probabilities seen in Australia.

The amount of damages and costs have not yet been determined.

Dr. Duffy won her first lawsuit against Google in October 2015, when a judge ruled against defamatory content about her appearing in search results from a second American website called Ripoff Report. It ruled that technology companies were to blame.

A former SA Health researcher filed a second lawsuit a year later over search results that appeared on the website between October 2015 and October 2016.

Alphabet, which owns Google, has a market cap of about $1.4 trillion.

During the trial, Dr. Duffy said in court that the comments were “downright disgusting, humiliating and demeaning” and could be seen by personal and professional acquaintances when searching her name. He said he felt “extreme embarrassment and pain” when he learned about it.

Google insisted on the “dissemination of innocence” defense because it could not have learned about defamatory search results without being notified.

But assistant judge Sidney Tilmuth said that despite the Ripoff Report’s repeated and deliberate changes to the structure of its website to avoid disappearing search results, the company “has the ability to easily I have found the means to find out.”

“It was completely passive rather than proactive in the removal process,” he said.

“In fact, Dr. Duffy and her legal advisers (when they were engaged) were trying to get her to an inescapable end just to identify the full URL, ensure removal by Google, and find the same modified post. I was effectively stuck on a treadmill with no URLs relentlessly redisplayed, but Google itself did nothing.”

In a ruling handed down yesterday, Judge Tilmouth ruled that the google.com.au search results were defamatory and that Google “has been shown to have participated in the communications” of the results, thus “as a secondary publisher.” be held responsible,” he said.

He also dismissed the company’s second defense of trifles that Dr. Duffy was “unlikely to be harmed.”

The Supreme Court has yet to decide on damages and costs. (ABC News: Che Chorley)

Dr. Duffy, who represented himself during the trial, said he was happy but exhausted having started his first case 11 years ago.

“I feel a lot better when speaking out raises issues or puts issues on the public agenda,” she said.

“Australia eSafety has no place for people [Commission] It doesn’t help in defamation cases, police can’t do anything, lawyers say, “Oh, get a lawyer and take Google to court.”

“You tried to take Google to court, and 11 years later they spent millions trying to evict you and get you out.

“People need help.”

We reached out to Google Australia for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-04/adelaide-woman-wins-defamation-case-against-google/101931222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos