Google developing browser for iOS that violates Apple’s App Store rules





Google’s Chromium developers are working on an web browser for iOS that breaks the limitations of Apple’s browser engine, reports The Register.

An browser actively pursued by developers uses Google’s Blink engine. But even if Google tried to release it on the App Store, it wouldn’t pass Apple’s App Review process.

Apple’s “App Store” rules dictate that browser apps on iOS and iPadOS must use their own WebKit browser engine. This means that while browsers like Chrome and Microsoft Edge are built using Chromium on macOS and Windows, the corresponding iOS browsers must use Apple’s WebKit and behave similarly to Safari.

Based on the visible code commits, the app looks like the beginning of another browser build and is still missing some key features at this early stage. Google claims the app is just an “ prototype”. […] intended to understand certain aspects of performance on iOS”, “not available to users, but still complying with Apple’s policies”.

Still, Google’s iOS browser project may indicate that the company expects to change Apple’s platform rules to allow it to release a truly homegrown browser. Restrictions on Apple’s browser engine have come under antitrust scrutiny, and recently the Biden administration passed a new law prohibiting “gatekeeper” companies like Apple from banning alternative browser engines on their platforms. recommended the passage of

Antitrust authorities in the UK, Australia and Japan have made similar recommendations. Due to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Apple is expected to allow third-party app stores and unrestrict browser engines as early as next year. At the very least, the ongoing project means Google gets a pretty head start in developing his Blink-based browser for iOS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/02/04/google-working-on-browser-that-would-break-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

