I tried using Apple’s 2nd generation HomePod





Today is the official launch date for the second-generation HomePod, announced in January, and we picked one up to compare with the original HomePod, which Apple retired in 2021.

Design-wise, the second-generation HomePod looks a lot like the first-generation model, featuring the same rounded design and acoustic mesh fabric. It’s slightly shorter than ever, and the main exterior change is the replacement for a new concave, edge-to-edge touch display.

The display makes a noticeable aesthetic difference because it feels like it’s integrated into the speaker, but it has the same general functionality as the original HomePod’s display: it lights up and changes at Siri’s request. , play/pause, adjust volume, change songs, etc. Various tap operations are possible.

With the S7 chip (Apple Watch SoC), Siri launches more quickly on newer HomePod models, but you probably won’t notice much else when it comes to performance differences. It’s still very similar to the original HomePod, though. There are now five beamforming tweeters inside, instead of seven, and four mics instead of six. Nevertheless, the new HomePod seems to respond just as quickly to Siri commands.

Apple says it reworked the HomePod after discontinuing the first model. This is due to growing customer interest in “richer, larger speaker acoustics” and the HomePod team liking the original shape and form factor.

For those who want something better than the HomePod mini, it’s worth getting the second-generation HomePod, which Apple has priced at $299, the same price as the previous HomePod before it was discontinued. I’m here.

popular stories

The Next Big Apple Silicon Device May Not Be A Mac Or iPad

According to a recent report, Apple’s next device with an Apple silicon chip may not be a Mac or iPad, but an advanced external display. The display, which is rumored to arrive this year, is expected to fall somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, but more precise information about the device’s positioning and pricing is still unknown. meanwhile …

5 new iOS features coming to your iPhone later this year

Apple has previously announced some iOS features that will be added to the iPhone this year. Some features may be introduced in iOS 16.4, which will enter beta testing soon, while others will be introduced later this year. Below, we’ve rounded up his five new iOS features set to launch in 2023, including Apple Pay Later financing options for purchases.

Apple explains why the HomePod is being released again, Wi-Fi 4 limitations and more

Apple’s vice president of hardware engineering Matthew Costello and product marketer Alice Chan recently spoke about the new second-generation HomePod in a wide-ranging interview with Men’s Journal and TechCrunch about smart speakers. While Apple discontinued the original full-size his HomePod in March 2021 after multiple reports indicated weak speaker sales, Chan said the men’s…

Apple preparing iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhones while waiting for iOS 16.4 beta

Apple appears to be preparing an iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhones, based on software evidence in the analysis log on our website this week. It’s unclear when the update will be released, but it could be available sometime in February. The same logs accurately herald the release of several previous updates, including the recent iOS 16.0.3 and iOS 16.1.1, so they…

Report Highlights Dangers of Using AirTags to Track Dogs

AirTags may be a convenient way to track dogs that may get off leash or get lost, but as outlined in the Wall Street Journal report, there are dangers to this method. accompanied. At 1.26 inches in diameter, the AirTag fits easily on a dog’s collar, but its size makes the tracking device large enough to swallow, at least for medium to large dogs.

New HomePod can still stain some wooden surfaces

When the first HomePod launched in 2018, it was discovered that the speakers sometimes left white rings on wooden surfaces. Now, famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee confirms that the new HomePod is less of an issue. When tested side by side, his white 2nd gen HomePod leaves a white ring on the wooden surface where the speaker rests,…

Apple to launch all-new CarPlay experience with these 5 features later this year

In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle features such as A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. According to Apple, the first vehicles to support the next generation of his CarPlay experience will be unveiled in late 2023, with Acura, Audi, …

When will the iOS 16.4 beta be released?

It’s been over a week since Apple released the iOS 16.3 update, and new iOS betas are typically released within a day or so of launch. We expected Apple to deliver the first iOS 16.4 beta this Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, but that hasn’t happened. Tuesdays are the days when betas are most often seen, but Mondays and Wednesdays are the occasional and most of the time betas come…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/02/03/homepod-2-hands-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos