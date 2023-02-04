New Teams Rooms feature aims to streamline user controls





Microsoft’s latest update to the Teams Rooms user interface simplifies click-throughs of popular buttons and brings meeting panels like chat and video screens together into different configurations. Updates will be available for Windows App 4.16 and Android at the end of the quarter.

Microsoft Teams Rooms users will also notice new visual options, including five new ambient screen themes for more background image choices during meetings. Participants can also visualize and scroll through the Teams Rooms calendar directly on the front-of-room display screen.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “The UI update announced on the blog is not a whole new set of features, but a new look and feel for Teams Rooms on Windows.

Microsoft has updated the placement of key tools and visuals such as buttons, chat boxes, and meeting participants to give users quicker access to common features and better integration of meeting components.

The company also added an option to Rooms for Front Row view, a panel that displays participants at the bottom of the meeting screen. New options include viewing side-by-side chat. This allows attendees to view the chat screen in the left or right panel. It also gives IT admins more flexibility in setting the default number of panels and components on panels that are displayed in meeting spaces.

Raul Castanon, S&P Global Analyst, said: “While team communication and collaboration tools are becoming more sophisticated, the user experience needs to be easy and intuitive. Streamlining the user experience will make users more self-sufficient. This enables IT to address many of the associated challenges, supporting the shift to distributed work environments and hybrid work.”

Some of the most commonly used buttons, such as Meet, Call, Share, and Join via ID, which access overflow menus, have been moved to the main display for faster click-through times.

New features within the overflow menu include the ability to synchronize audio and video from the meeting room with meetings started from companion devices[この会議室を招待]Contains buttons. Other new buttons in the overflow menu enable accessibility features, report issues, restart Teams Rooms, and open the settings panel.

In March, Cisco will provide hardware compatibility with Microsoft Teams Rooms. Available now in beta for partners and enterprise customers.

Cisco devices that support Teams Rooms include Board Pro, Room Bar, and Room Kit Pro. Users have access to Microsoft Teams Rooms by default and can join Microsoft Teams meetings and Cisco Webex meetings on the same device. Attendees can also join a series of full-featured meetings in both Teams and Webex without reconfiguring IT or rebooting their devices.

Cisco headsets and cameras compatible with Teams Rooms include Desk Camera 4K, Headset 320 and 720. In the future, the company plans to add Room Kit EQ, Desk Pro, and Room Navigator.

