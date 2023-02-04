



Merino wool is a super fiber. Her merino t-shirt keeps her comfortable in 95-degree Fahrenheit heat, and her merino hoodie keeps her warm in freezing temperatures. Unlike petroleum-based synthetic fibers, Merino wool is natural and renewable. A single sheep can produce 4 to 5 pounds of wool per year.

That’s because the sheep that make the merino wool drink only the purest Alpine water and study the art of comfort under the guidance of a slightly stranded Pashmina goat. just kidding. Merino wool is made from merino sheep. Merino sheep have a thinner, softer wool, which makes Merino more comfortable to wear next to the skin. I don’t know if merino sheep got this idea from the pashmina goat, what i do know is that merino he wool is a remarkable and overlooked fabric and has become the cornerstone of my winter wardrobe. It means that

Merino sheep don’t just live in cold climates. Their wool has evolved to keep them comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, and clothing made from Merino his wool is no different. I felt good wearing his Merino t-shirt on a day when the temperature was 100 degrees, but when the humidity is high, Merino sheep don’t seem to vacation in the tropics. Either way, wool’s versatility means there’s a bewildering array of blends and options to choose from.

Merino wool is versatile, but we think it’s best used as a lightweight midlayer like a parka.It’s warm enough for cold days, surprisingly windproof, and pairs with an outer shell for lightweight day hikes. can form a layering system. Perfect for going to the gym or out on the town.

The Icebreaker parka was my introduction to merino wool and is still my favorite jacket I own. Alas, after about 10 years, mine got moth-ridden (see care guide below) and had to be retired. was close to This jacket is 100% Merino and is incredibly warm without being too thick. So it’s a great option for days when the weather can change a lot. It’s warm enough for chilly mornings, but doesn’t strain the pack for the rest of the day. This one is on the snug side, so if it’s not yours (and it’s not mine), get the next size.

If you don’t want to go 100% Merino with your first purchase, that’s fine. There are now many blended apparel on the market that get many of the benefits of Merino, using just enough cotton or polyester to maintain the softness that many are accustomed to. A good example. Made from 76 percent polyester, 18 percent merino, and 6 percent elastane, it’s perfect for working out, rock climbing, and other outdoor activities.

Swap fleece for a midlayer

I have nothing against synthetic fleece. I have a place for it, but I rarely wear it these days. I like a hoodie like the top or a mid layer underneath. Merino is great at helping your body regulate temperature, rather than keeping you warm like fleece and other synthetics.

The Koras Yardang Jersey is designed as a midweight mid layer. It’s probably the most versatile piece in my wardrobe. It’s enough on its own for cool spring days, but thin enough to put another layer over it when you need more. Yardang is a blend of 70% Merino and 30% Himalayan Yak Wool. The softest merino in my collection. If you like this blend, we also have the Yardang line of hats and neck gaiters.

Merino wool is also a good alternative to synthetic insulation if you are concerned about using goose down as an insulating layer. It’s kind of like a cheat code for layering if you want extra warmth. I like to

I’m old enough to remember what kind of cotton t-shirt a “base layer” used to be. When I got hot, I started sweating. Need a special shirt to go hiking? No, let’s go hiking! That said, base layers are important, whether you’re marketing outdoor gear or not. It does not smell when scratched. This is a great bonus for multi-day hiking trips or trips to the gym.

We love the softness of these long sleeve Smartwool shirts. The 87% merino wool and nylon blend makes it incredibly comfortable. In our base layer guide, this shirt is the ideal weight, with heavy seams (strong and long-lasting) and not too heavy to cause discomfort. should be layered.

The most amazingly expensive t-shirt I’ve ever owned is still some of my favorites. Although it is warm, it is somewhat cool, and it surprisingly softens the wind. These shirts don’t like moisture. For that, I’d probably use blend. Some of Icebreaker’s t-shirts are blends, so check out the details for your favorite designs before investing.

Don’t forget your feet! I (Adrienne) am amazed at how many people have layers of insulation on their top half, leaving their feet completely bare. I have a few different weight leggings that I can swap out depending on the weather, but the rest of the family (my spouse and her two kids) wear her REI in-house merino wool her base layer and leggings. This is an affordable option and won’t irritate my son’s sensitive skin.

Some options specific to women

And now a word about fit. Women aren’t the only ones with non-standard body shapes. But I (Adrienne) she’s 5ft 2in and I’m having a hard time finding clothes that fit, especially skin-tight. Sagging around the waist or below the waist.

Most major brands offer women’s versions of their baselayers. If you don’t want to walk around the lodge in your pajamas, the pattern is beautiful. Allbirds leggings ($64) also use a Tencel/nylon blend for added durability and a high waist for a more secure fit.

Merino wool is very soft, but most products in this category are usually blended with some form of nylon, and Darn Tough socks are a WIRED favorite. Perfect for skiing, hiking, climbing or whatever you want to do. These blends vary in weight, but are mostly composed of about 50% nylon and 50% merino, which dries a bit faster than pure merino and maintains plenty of warmth and comfort.

The weird thing about socks is that, as a warm-weather enthusiast, I, well, hate them. That said, these carhartts (gifted by a friend who was worried about walking around in snow without socks) are absolutely lovely. does not. If I have favorite socks, they are probably my favorite socks.

Merino wool comes in different weights and is often labeled as “200 gsm” (gsm stands for grams per square meter). These are usually 150 gsm but can be as low as 120 gsm. Generally anything under 200 gsm makes a good base layer. Layers. Anything above 300 is a heavier garment.

How to Care for Merino Wool

Most Merino products come with care instructions. For most, wash in cold water and lay flat to dry. The latter is important. If you hang the wool to dry, it will stretch (because of the weight of the water). Most Merino product labels say they are machine washable, but in my experience Merino products last longer when hand washed. Especially true.

I’ve had no problems storing the Merino in my closet between wears, but for long-term storage, I recommend taking precautions against moths, which are notorious for eating burrows in wool. had his merino clothes stolen by a moth.

