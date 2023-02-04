Unopened original iPhone sells for more than 4.1 million rupees at auction





Introduced by then-CEO Steve Jobs on June 29, 2007, the first-generation iPhone was a groundbreaking device that changed the way we interact with technology and paved the way for today’s smartphone industry. bottom.

An unopened, factory-sealed first-generation iPhone is currently up for auction. The auction will be handled by LCG Auctions and will run until February 19th. The auction started at $2,500 and is currently priced at $11,491. It is expected to exceed $50,000 (41,00,000 rupees) by the time the auction closes.

A current screenshot of the auction page

The first iPhone was originally available in two storage capacities, 4 GB and 8 GB. Equipped with a 3.5-inch multi-touch display with a resolution of 320 x 480 and a pixel density of 163ppi, which was considered high at the time. The device had a 620 MHz ARM 11 processor and 128 MB of RAM.

The iPhone’s software was just as important as its hardware. The user interface is intuitively designed with an emphasis on multi-touch gestures and minimal buttons. It was also the first smartphone to come with features like a virtual keyboard, visual voicemail, and integration with iTunes, Apple’s music store.

The iPhone’s camera was another standout feature with a 2-megapixel sensor capable of taking pictures and recording videos. The camera was basic by today’s standards, but it was a vast improvement over other cameras available for smartphones at the time.

The first iPhone faced some criticism, especially for its lack of expandable storage and lack of support for third-party apps. But Apple’s App Store, which debuted in late 2008, addressed these concerns and took the iPhone into a whole new world of possibilities.

Early versions of factory-sealed iPhones and iPods have fetched high prices at such auctions for the past few years, with iPhones fetching $40,000 and iPods about $25,000.

